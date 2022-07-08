 Man fatally shot in Santa Fe - Albuquerque Journal

Man fatally shot in Santa Fe

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

A man was fatally shot Thursday afternoon in Santa Fe.

Deputy Chief of Police Benjamin Valdez said around 4 p.m. a man was dropped off at the CHRISTUS St. Vincent Health Center on Cerrillos.

“The male was said to have sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of having been shot,” he said.

Valdez said police responded and the male later died of his injury.

He did not identify the man and said the case is under activ investigation.

Valdez gave no other details.

“As additional information becomes available it will be provided,” he said.

