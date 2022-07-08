 New Mexico plans for more electric vehicle charging stations - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico plans for more electric vehicle charging stations

By Susan Montoya Bryan / Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The first in a series of electric vehicle charging stations that will be paid for with state and federal infrastructure money will be installed in Socorro, one of the few populated areas along a major interstate that spans New Mexico, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Thursday.

The first-term Democrat used her visit to the central New Mexico community to tout efforts to fund infrastructure projects as she seeks reelection. She also planned stops in Clovis and Roswell over the coming days.

She said $10 million secured through the legislative process will be spent to develop the charging network. Another $38 million in federal funding will bolster the work as state officials aim to have charging stations every 50 miles (80 kilometers) along New Mexico’s interstates.

“New Mexico has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make truly transformative investments in communities large and small around our state,” the governor said.

The Biden administration earlier this year announced the availability of $5 billion for states over five years to help create seamless electric vehicle travel from coast to coast. The money was far less than the $15 billion that Biden had envisioned to fulfill a campaign promise of 500,000 charging stations by 2030.

New Mexico regulators in May adopted more stringent motor vehicle emissions standards that supporters say will boost the number of electric vehicles available for sale in the state. Lujan Grisham has called for more electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles to be sold as part of her push against climate change.

However, access to charging stations has been an issue for consumers and utility executives are still working on plans to ensure they have enough capacity to meet future electricity demands as more solar and battery storage facilities are brought online to replace coal-fired power plants.

The new charging station in Socorro will be installed on city property near the historic plaza and not far from the New Mexico Tech campus. Officials said it will be available for use in the next few weeks.

Michael Jackson, the associate vice president of academic affairs at Tech, said building out an alternative fuel corridor will expand access and reliability for those who have electric vehicles and local economies like the one in Socorro can benefit by travelers stopping for a charge.

Home » Business » Technology » New Mexico plans for more electric vehicle charging stations

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Ronchetti cuts into Lujan Grisham's cash advantage in NM ...
ABQnews Seeker
Republican Mark Ronchetti outraised Democrat Michelle ... Republican Mark Ronchetti outraised Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham by more than $450,000 during a recent month-long period, setting the stage for an expensive and ...
2
Safe outdoor spaces may be possible, even with repeal
ABQnews Seeker
Safe outdoor spaces will become legal ... Safe outdoor spaces will become legal in Albuquerque on July 28. The City Council could vote to make them illegal just a few weeks ...
3
New Mexico foresters: Scale up restoration work to prevent ...
ABQnews Seeker
Fire season in the Southwest this ... Fire season in the Southwest this year has been early and catastrophic. In New Mexico, fires have spread through more than 800,000 acres. State ...
4
APS to consider controversial parent rights policy
ABQnews Seeker
Where do parents' rights end and ... Where do parents' rights end and their students' rights begin? That's an issue Albuquerque Public Schools board members are expected to take up at a ...
5
Gallup airport to begin daily flights to Phoenix
ABQnews Seeker
It’s the first time commercial flights ... It’s the first time commercial flights have been offered out of the airport in more than a decade.
6
1 dead, 1 in custody after APD standoff ends ...
ABQnews Seeker
Police piecing together bizarre chain of ... Police piecing together bizarre chain of events
7
APS inks agreement to pay educators equally
ABQnews Seeker
It's official: School social workers and ... It's official: School social workers and other instructional support providers in Albuquerque will be paid the same as their peers in classrooms next school ...
8
CNM welding team wins gold in national competition
ABQnews Seeker
  It's not exactly an Olympic ...   It's not exactly an Olympic competition, but winning takes a lot of training and specialized skill, and three Central New Mexico Community College ...
9
Dreams and blessings adorn the Nativo Lodge in Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Jemez Pueblo artist Michael Toya is ... Jemez Pueblo artist Michael Toya is wrapping the property in a showcase of Pueblo iconography