Editorial: Will new retiree law fill teacher ranks? NM can hope …

New Mexico lawmakers passed the Educational Retirees Returning to Work Act, House Bill 73, this year to address a persistent teacher shortage compounded by pandemic burnout. Before, teachers had to sit out a year after retiring before they could return to the classroom with their pension and salary intact. The waiting period is now 90 days.

It sounds promising: An estimated 48,000 retired K-12 and higher education N.M. teachers are now eligible to return to the classroom within a public school district, college or university without forfeiting retirement benefits. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the bill that went into effect May 18.

The Legislature also plumped up salaries for teachers to make them more competitive with neighboring states. Senate Bill 1 increases the minimum educator salaries in the state’s three-tier licensure system to $50,000, $60,000 and $70,000. With those raises taking effect in the fiscal year that started July 1, retired teachers who go back to work will be paid more than ever, yet still be able to draw their pensions without a lengthy “layout.”

“Double dipping” authorizations are not new and can be justified as a way of retaining a valued resource. After all, a teacher who retires can go out and get a job in another field without affecting pension payments. Before HB 73, only retired teachers who limited their work hours to quarter time and earned less than $15,000 could receive their pension and return to the classroom immediately, according to the Governor’s Office. The updated program lets retired teachers go back to work for three years with their full pension and salary after only a 90-day layout. Eliminating the yearlong wait made sense, as retired teachers may have sought employment in other areas due to the lengthy layout.

But.

A 90-day layout poses timing challenges. If a teacher officially retires at the end of one school year, he or she may not be eligible for employment until after a new school year starts, long after districts have made staffing plans.

And there were just reasons for the 12-month delay. A return-to-work program is supposed to entice those who have already retired to come back to the classroom — not incentivize active teachers to move up their retirement date to be able to receive both a paycheck and pension payments for the final three years of their careers. If there are more from the latter group filing applications, the program won’t have its intended impact to fill vacancies.

Meanwhile, double-dipping increases costs to the retirement system because pension payments must be made for a longer period. The new law does attempt to mitigate that. Retirees authorized to return to work pay nonrefundable employee contributions to the ERB fund and will not earn service credit for the period of this employment.

ERB estimates that 7,628, or 12.9%, of the current active ERB employees are retirement eligible, according to Fiscal Impact Report for HB 73. Meanwhile, there were 1,048 teacher vacancies across school districts as of September 2021, according to a report by New Mexico State University’s Southwest Outreach Academic Research Evaluation & Policy Center. That increases to 1,727 educator vacancies when including such staff as educational assistants and counselors.

Heralding HB 73 as some kind of game-changer — as the governor and several lawmakers have done — may be overly optimistic. Teaching here is a tough job on a good day, and two-plus years of pandemic made it even more challenging. How many retired teachers truly want to return?

The state is also working to increase the ranks with new teachers. In addition to raises, it “now offers scholarships and tuition-free education options for education assistants and other students in teacher preparation programs, loan forgiveness, alternative licensing, and support and mentoring for high school and early college students interested in teaching careers,” according to the Governor’s Office.

The state should monitor these programs and see what really brings more teachers into N.M. classrooms. The next three years should provide the data needed to know what worked and what was wishful thinking.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.