Woman charged after child eats THC gummies

A 2-year-old girl was taken to a Rio Rancho hospital late Friday night after eating several cannabis-infused gummies and becoming unresponsive.

The child was in “serious, but stable” condition, but her mother was arrested on a felony after she admitted to police that the child obtained the gummies from her purse, according to a criminal complaint filed Saturday in Metro Court.

Amanda Ulibarri, 33, is charged with child abuse. She was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on Saturday but has since been released from custody.

Her attorney didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the court document, Ulibarri was alone with her child when she put a package of cannabis gummies containing 100 milligrams of THC per-gummy in her purse.

Ulibarri said she left the purse unattended on the couch while going to the bathroom. When she returned, she found the package missing and then noticed her daughter had taken the package and consumed three to five gummies.

“Amanda also admitted to officers she was alone with her child and intoxicated to the point she had to call for her mother to give her a ride to the hospital,” police wrote in the criminal complaint.

Ulibarri’s daughter was admitted to Presbyterian Rust Medical Center later that night. Albuquerque police were dispatched to the hospital, and Ulibarri was arrested based on her “negligently endangering her two year old daughter by leaving her alone with THC infused gummies in an easily accessible location while being intoxicated,” the court document states.

This isn’t the first time that a child in New Mexico has ingested THC-infused candies.

On April 4 – three days after recreational cannabis sales became legal in New Mexico – a student at Algodones Elementary took THC-infused candies to school and shared them with 14 other students. Bernalillo Public Schools has since said the student didn’t know the candy was infused with THC, and no charges were filed in that incident.