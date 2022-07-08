 New leaders at KAFB's 58th Special Operations Wing - Albuquerque Journal

New leaders at KAFB’s 58th Special Operations Wing

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Kirtland Air Force Base’s 58th Special Operations Wing earlier this summer welcomed new leaders to oversee the training unit that sends thousands of airmen into New Mexico skies for exercises each year.

Col. Jonathan Graham

Col. Jonathan Graham took command of the training wing during a ceremony last month. Chief Master Sgt. Colin Fleck also recently took over as the wing’s command chief.

Both Graham and Fleck have ties to New Mexico from previous assignments in their Air Force careers. Graham has been assigned to Kirtland three prior times, including twice as a student pilot and once in a deputy chief position from 2009 to 2010. He has also been assigned three times to Cannon Air Force Base in eastern New Mexico.

Graham was most recently the vice commander at Cannon.

“The time that I spent at this wing set the foundation for my future and helped keep my crews alive across the many combat deployments that I was going on,” Graham said in a prepared statement. “That gave me an opportunity to hone my craft and pay lessons forward to the folks that were coming behind. I’m excited and proud to be back here one last time to serve all of you as a commander as we go about our solid mission of shaping our Airmen to build the world’s best Air Force.”

As wing commander, Graham will oversee 2,200 airmen, who teach 118 courses to 14,800 students each year. Kirtland is home to helicopters, fixed wing and tilt-rotar aircraft, according to the base’s website.

Fleck has completed four assignments at Cannon. Most recently, he was a chief enlisted manager from 2018 to 2020. His education includes a basic aerial gunner course, which he completed at Kirtland in 2004.

He has completed combat deployments in Kuwait, Iraq, Afghanistan and Qatar.

Graham replaces Col. Michael Curry.

“This team is some of the most dedicated and professional Airmen I’ve ever had the honor of being around,” Curry said in a statement. “They have and will continue to amaze those around them with their ability to get the mission done. I’m incredibly excited to turn the wing over to you. I know you’ll do an amazing job. And I look forward to hearing about the success that you will inspire.”

