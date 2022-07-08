 Title IX - Albuquerque Journal

Title IX

By Donn Friedman / Journal AME technology

St. Pius alum Walker transferring to New Mexico State ...
New Mexico State baseball on Wednesday ... New Mexico State baseball on Wednesday announced the addition of two transfer pitchers, including St. Pius alumnus Hayden Walker from Pepperdine. Will Sierra also ...
UNM loses assistant basketball coach, administrator
Andy Hill, who served this past ... Andy Hill, who served this past season as an assistant coach for the University of New Mexico men's basketball team, has left the program ...
UNM AD Eddie Nuñez on NCAA Division-1 council
University of New Mexico Vice President/Director ... University of New Mexico Vice President/Director of Athletics Eddie Nuñez has been appointed to be on the NCAA Division I Council as the Mountain ...
Anthony Mathis, fellow Lobo alums start prep work for ...
Anthony Mathis and other former Lobos ... Anthony Mathis and other former Lobos are starting to arrive back in Albuquerque to prepare for the July 18-21 TBT regional in the Pit.
Title IX paved an unexpected career path for coaching ...
Don Flanagan made Eldorado girls, Lobo ... Don Flanagan made Eldorado girls, Lobo women big winners
McClure promoted to Lobo women's basketball assistant
The University of New Mexico women's ... The University of New Mexico women's basketball program officially hired former Lobo Nike McClure as assistant coach Friday, completing coach Mike Bradbury's revamped staff ...
Mountain West bestows rare honor on Ruggiero
Janice Ruggiero, recently retired Deputy Athletic ... Janice Ruggiero, recently retired Deputy Athletic Director for Internal Affairs at the University of New Mexico, has been named as a recipient of the ...
Jenkins heaps praise on Lobo newcomers
K.J. Jenkins, one of the Lobos' ... K.J. Jenkins, one of the Lobos' three co-captains last season, gives us his thoughts on the new faces on the UNM roster.