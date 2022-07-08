 Philanthropic group kicks off speaker series in Albuquerque - Albuquerque Journal

Philanthropic group kicks off speaker series in Albuquerque

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

The United Way of Central New Mexico’s Hispano Philanthropic Society is kicking off its Executive Speakers Series beginning at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the National Hispanic Cultural Center, 1701 Fourth SW, according to a release.

This free event aims to “educate, inspire and inform the audience about the possibilities, pitfalls, and principles they should know as leaders in our contemporary world,” the release said.

The presentation will emphasize the success of small businesses.

The series will feature keynote speakers John and Kathleen Avila of Avila Retail Development and Management, LLC. The Avilas are award-winning airport retailers with 25 enterprises across four international airports including: Albuquerque, Phoenix, Denver and San Francisco.

Visit give.uwcnm.org/event/hps-executive-speaker-series/e412192 for more information. The deadline to register for the event is Monday.

 

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

