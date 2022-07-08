 Hiker found dead at White Sands National Park - Albuquerque Journal

Hiker found dead at White Sands National Park

By Associated Press

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. — A 27-year-old hiker who went missing while visiting White Sands National Park has been found dead, authorities said Friday.

New Mexico state police and officials at the southern New Mexico park reported that rescue teams discovered the body of Brad Utegaar of Wausau, Wisconsin, earlier this week after a search was initiated over the holiday weekend. A military helicopter and state and federal officers helped with the effort.

Utegaar’s car had been parked at the Alkali Flats Trail for two days. His body was found about 2 miles (3.22 kilometers) northeast of the trail.

State Police Officer Ray Wilson said there did not appear to be any foul play and that Utegaar had a backpack and water bottles with him.

Utegaard’s family told authorities in New Mexico that he was on a cross country trip alone.

Several people have died among the white sand dunes over the years, and park officials on Friday warned again about the dangers of hiking in extreme temperatures as there is no shade or water along any of the trails at the park. It was exactly one year ago that a hiker from northern New Mexico was found dead at the park.

Officials recommended that hikers bring at least 1 gallon (3.79 litres) of water per person per day and high­ energy snacks along with a hat and sunscreen.

Home » News » Southern NM and the Border » Hiker found dead at White Sands National Park

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Santa Fe National Forest gets new acting supervisor
ABQnews Seeker
The U.S. Forest Service announced Friday ... The U.S. Forest Service announced Friday that Carson National Forest supervisor James Duran will also serve as acting supervisor for the Santa Fe National ...
2
Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during a speech
ABQnews Seeker
Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was ... Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind ...
3
Basketball analyst, ex-NBA vet Ellis eager to get back ...
ABQnews Seeker
LaPhonso Ellis played in the Pit ... LaPhonso Ellis played in the Pit in the 1988 McDonald's HS All-American game. He's back as coach in the July 18-21 TBT Regional in ...
4
Texas governor allows state to return migrants to the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Action is a significant expansion of ... Action is a significant expansion of immigration enforcement powers
5
Woman charged after child eats THC gummies
ABQnews Seeker
Police: Toddler's mother was intoxicated, left ... Police: Toddler's mother was intoxicated, left candy in unattended purse
6
Judge jails Las Cruces local charged with hiring hit ...
ABQnews Seeker
Man sought assassin to kill girlfriend's ... Man sought assassin to kill girlfriend's mother, records show
7
New leaders at KAFB's 58th Special Operations Wing
ABQnews Seeker
As wing commander, Col. Jonathan Graham ... As wing commander, Col. Jonathan Graham will oversee 2,200 airmen
8
CNM welding team wins gold in national competition
ABQnews Seeker
  It's not exactly an Olympic ...   It's not exactly an Olympic competition, but winning takes a lot of training and specialized skill, and three Central New Mexico Community College ...
9
APS inks agreement to pay educators equally
ABQnews Seeker
'We can be really proud that, ... 'We can be really proud that, within APS, that's been addressed,' Board member Barbara Petersen notes