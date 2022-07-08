 El Vado’s cakery paves way for The Shakery - Albuquerque Journal

El Vado’s cakery paves way for The Shakery

By Pilar Martinez / Journal Staff Writer

With cotton candy toppings, colorful rims of sprinkles and a generous addition of candy, the creations coming out of a new Albuquerque shake and drink shop are the things of Willy Wonka’s dreams.

The Shakery, located at the El Vado Motel at 2500 Central SW, opened Sunday.

Owned by Amanda Jones, the opening of El Vado’s latest spot for sweet treats comes almost two years after the opening of her first business, A Heavenly Taste Cakery, also at the motel.

“It’s been hectic, but it’s been beyond amazing,” Jones said of the pandemic opening of her first business.

A Heavenly Taste Cakery specializes in desserts like cakes, cheesecakes and cupcakes among other sweet offerings.

Jones, who has been drawn to desserts for most of her life, said she decided to open a second business after seeing how well her first shop fared during the pandemic — and after hearing repeated questions about whether or not she sold ice cream.

But it wasn’t until Rude Boy Cookies left its space at the motel that Jones had the chance to expand into frozen treats.

The goal, she said, is to create exciting dessert options not found in New Mexico and that appeal to both kids and adults.

“It’ll just be something new and fresh and just fun for the whole family,” Jones said.

The menu includes creations like a cotton candy shake, made with cotton candy ice cream and topped with a tuft of actual cotton candy and a sucker.

The shop also serves up fishbowl-style drinks with dry ice and with a heaping of candies and cotton candy.

The Shakery is open from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and from noon to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

