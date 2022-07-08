 APD investigating baby's death as homicide - Albuquerque Journal

APD investigating baby’s death as homicide

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Detectives are investigating the homicide of a 4-month-old girl who died a month after being brought to the University of New Mexico Hospital.

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said Trinity Garcia died on March 16 and investigators believe her death is “suspicious in nature.”

Gallegos did not give a cause of death.

He said Garcia was brought to UNMH on Feb. 13 “for a medical issue” and the Crimes Against Children unit took over the investigation.

“At that time it was unknown what caused the medical issue,” Gallegos said.

He said warrants have been issued for evidence and police are conducting interviews.

“The detective is working hand (in) hand with the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s office for review and possible prosecution of persons of interest in this case,” Gallegos said.

APD investigating baby's death as homicide

