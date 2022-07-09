 Goose on the loose: Vegan food truck to open ABQ storefront - Albuquerque Journal

Goose on the loose: Vegan food truck to open ABQ storefront

By Pilar Martinez / Journal Staff Writer

In just two years, Lucky Goose has moved from its humble beginnings as a concessions stand in Los Lunas to a wildly popular food truck in Albuquerque — and soon, to its own brick-and-mortar location.

Lucky Goose, at 3503 B Central NE, is set to open mid-August.

Owners Rafael Guillen and Melissa Timmons said that the goal has always been to open up a storefront location, but when they launched the Lucky Goose food truck in 2021, both assumed it would be quite some time before that dream was a reality.

However, the couple’s vegan take on fast food classics like hamburgers, smothered fries and milkshakes earned them a loyal following of fans who regularly turned up when the truck parked at various breweries, Timmons said.

“I feel like it’s just the beginning,” Guillen said. “… At this point there’s a demand and we want to fill that demand.”

While the food truck regularly sold out when it set up shop at breweries, the business didn’t truly boom until Lucky Goose began offering vegan milkshakes out of the business’s warehouse in May, according to Guillen.

“When we opened up at the warehouse, we saw that people were still coming to us without the breweries and we were actually selling better from the warehouse location than any of our brewery locations,” he said.

Soon after Lucky Goose began selling milkshakes, Guillen and Timmons began looking for a brick-and-mortar location and even attempted to purchase an old location of Blake’s Lotaburger.

When that fell through, they decided to pursue the location at Nob Hill, which is where they had ultimately wanted to open a store.

Though Lucky Goose will soon have a more permanent location, the food truck will remain operational.

Guillen and Timmons said they hope to expand the food truck’s range and serve in the Northeast Heights and on the West Side to “spread the gospel of the Lucky Goose.”

For now, Timmons said she hopes the storefront location becomes a go-to for the neighborhood.

“We kind of want to be like that staple near the campus that people can run to for a burger and shake and fries,” she said.

Visit lucky-goose-llc.square.site for more information.

