 West Side business offers fitness space by the hour - Albuquerque Journal

West Side business offers fitness space by the hour

By Pilar Martinez / Journal Staff Writer

A new studio for fitness classes is now available to rent on Albuquerque’s West Side.

Opened toward the beginning of the year, Motion Studio West, at 2115 Vista Oeste NW, is an 1,800-square-foot fitness co-op available to instructors to rent on an hourly basis, according to owner Peter Pineda.

Pineda, a real estate broker who owns the shopping center where Motion Studio West is located and an Anytime Fitness franchise, said that he had been looking to fill the space in the strip mall since the beginning of the pandemic, but was unable to find a tenant.

Instead of continuing the search for a tenant, Pineda, along with his business partner Dominic Romero, decided to redo the space into a workout co-op for fitness instructors who were either looking to build a business or who had lost studio space during the pandemic.

“Quite a number of instructors were displaced because the gym or studio where they were working closed during COVID, so they were out of a home,” he said. “… We feel like this gives us a chance to help those people get back on their feet again.”

So far, the studio is rented by instructors who host dance and Zumba classes, but Pineda said the studio can easily accommodate classes for yoga, martial arts or any group exercise class.

Pineda said he hopes the studio will allow for a greater offering of fitness classes, such as yoga or martial arts, not found in the studio’s neighborhood.

He said the space isn’t just for established coaches, and can act as a business incubator for people looking to break into the industry, or for those who host only a few classes a week and aren’t looking to rent out an entire studio on a monthly basis.

“You don’t pay any utilities, you don’t pay any building insurance, you don’t pay any rent, you come in rain or shine,” he said.

The only cost he said, is $35 an hour during peak times and $25 an hour for the remaining hours.

Pineda said he is able to keep the cost low since he owns the property where the studio is located and is not looking to turn an immediate profit on the studio.

Visit motionstudiowest.com for more information.

West Side business offers fitness space by the hour

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

