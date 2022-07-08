Briefcase: Lovelace announces new hires

Brian Miller Brittany Dow Bettina Cuthrell Megan Sommer Bruce Andrews Ameena Madan Paramasivan Prev 1 of 6 Next

Lovelace Medical Center has announced the following hires:

Brian Miller has been hired as chief operating officer of Lovelace Medical Center and administrator of the Heart Hospital of New Mexico. Miller brings more than 15 years of health care experience, most recently as vice president of operations at Baptist Health in Fort Smith, Arkansas. In his time with Baptist Health, Miller was responsible for the day-to-day operations, budget and patient care for two acute care facilities with 592 licensed hospital beds, and more than 40 primary care and specialty clinics. Under his leadership, Baptist Health developed new service line strategies for oncology, women and children’s health, behavioral health and general medicine, resulting in 20% overall volume growth for the western region of Arkansas. Miller earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering and a master’s degree in operations engineering from the University of Arkansas. He is a member of the Work Matters Institute and American College of Healthcare Executives.

Brittany Dow has been hired as a certified family nurse practitioner. Dow earned her bachelor’s in nursing at New Mexico State University and completed her master’s at Chamberlain University. She is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. Dow is located at Lovelace Medical Group Urgent Care at 6701 Jefferson NE.

Bettina Cuthrell has been hired as a certified family nurse practitioner. Cuthrell earned her bachelor’s at King University in Knoxville and completed her master’s of science in nursing at Newman University in Jefferson City. She began her nursing career as a certified nursing assistant in 2007 and became a licensed practical nurse in 2009. Her clinical experience includes hospice care, acute care, primary care and more. Cuthrell is located at Lovelace Medical Group at 6701 Jefferson NE.

Megan Sommer has been hired as a family nurse practitioner. Sommer earned her bachelor’s at Washburn University and completed her master’s at Graceland University. She is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. She has a passion for patient education and helping patients navigate the complex health care system. She is located at Lovelace Medical Group at 6701 Jefferson NE.

Bruce Andrews, certified family nurse practitioner, has been hired by Lovelace Health Care Center in Roswell. Andrews earned his bachelor’s at the University of New Mexico and completed his master’s at the University of Phoenix. His clinical experience includes treating patients of all ages, as well as school and sports physicals, and education on prevention and maintenance of chronic diseases. He is also a certified wound specialist, with over eight years of wound care experience, and can treat most non-emergency acute and chronic wounds. Andrews is located at Lovelace Health Care Center at 1112 N. Main St. in Roswell.

Dr. Ameena Madan Paramasivan has joined the endocrinology team. Paramasivan earned her bachelor’s of medicine and bachelor’s of surgery at the PSG Institute of Medical Sciences & Research in Coimbatore, India, and completed her residency in internal medicine at University of Chicago Medical Center. She also completed her fellowship in endocrinology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Her special clinical interests include thyroid and pituitary disorders. Paramasivan is located at Lovelace Medical Group at 6701 Jefferson NE.