 Briefcase: Credit union announces promotion - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: Credit union announces promotion

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Rachel Lund

Rachel Lund has been promoted to first chief risk officer at Sandia Area Federal Credit Union.

Lund joined Sandia Area in 2004 and has held a variety of positions there, each with progressive levels of responsibility. Most recently, Lund served as the credit union’s senior vice president of compliance and risk. Lund is also a member of the New Mexico Credit Union Association’s Governmental Affairs Committee, as well as an active member of the Global Women’s Leadership Network through the World Council of Credit Unions.

Home » Business » Outlook » Briefcase: Credit union announces promotion

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Briefcase: Credit union announces promotion
Outlook
Rachel Lund has been promoted to ... Rachel Lund has been promoted to first chief risk officer at Sandia Area Federal Credit Union. Lund joined Sandia Area in 2004 and has ...
2
Briefcase: Lovelace announces new hires
Outlook
Lovelace Medical Center has announced the ... Lovelace Medical Center has announced the following hires: Brian Miller has been hired as chief operating officer of Lovelace Medical Center and administrator of ...
3
Tourism on the rebound in Albuquerque - at last
ABQnews Seeker
In the summer months of pre-pandemic ... In the summer months of pre-pandemic years, tourists would flock to Albuquerque to enjoy near total sunshine or indulge in the city's cultural offerings. ...
4
El Vado’s cakery paves way for The Shakery
ABQnews Seeker
With cotton candy toppings, colorful rims ... With cotton candy toppings, colorful rims of sprinkles and a generous addition of candy, the creations coming out of a new Albuquerque shake and ...
5
Cyberattacks pose major risk to businesses, US
ABQnews Seeker
According to the Internet Complaint Center ... According to the Internet Complaint Center of the FBI, cyberattacks are a big and growing business. ...
6
Molina Healthcare of New Mexico names new plan president
ABQnews Seeker
Carolyn Ingram earns highest-ranking position in ... Carolyn Ingram earns highest-ranking position in company
7
Briefcase: Insurance carrier promotes manager
Outlook
Ruby Berge has been promoted to ... Ruby Berge has been promoted to data warehouse manager at New Mexico Mutual. Berge will lead a team of specialized information technology professionals in ...
8
Briefcase: AREA hires director of operations
Outlook
Mary Tieman has been hired as ... Mary Tieman has been hired as director of operations at Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance. Tieman will lead the day-to-day business operations of AREA including ...
9
Briefcase: Credit union announces new hire
Outlook
Erica Barreiro has been hired as ... Erica Barreiro has been hired as chief learning and diversity officer at Nusenda Credit Union. Barreiro joins Nusenda with more than 15 years of ...