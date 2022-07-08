Briefcase: Credit union announces promotion

Rachel Lund has been promoted to first chief risk officer at Sandia Area Federal Credit Union.
Lund joined Sandia Area in 2004 and has held a variety of positions there, each with progressive levels of responsibility. Most recently, Lund served as the credit union’s senior vice president of compliance and risk. Lund is also a member of the New Mexico Credit Union Association’s Governmental Affairs Committee, as well as an active member of the Global Women’s Leadership Network through the World Council of Credit Unions.