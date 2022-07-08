 Groups tackle restoration in fire-damaged Gallinas Watershed - Albuquerque Journal

Groups tackle restoration in fire-damaged Gallinas Watershed

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

Beaver Creek, a tributary of the Gallinas River, flows through forests burned by the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire. Federal agencies and conservation groups are working to protect the City of Las Vegas’ water supply from post-fire flooding and ash, and to restore the fire-damaged ecosystems. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire has left many disasters in its wake.

Even though the blaze is mostly contained, impacts to water and land will likely linger for years.

Local governments, landowners and conservation groups are now pitching in to protect the water supply for the city of Las Vegas and restore burned watersheds.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a $7 million contract to Idaho-based North Wind Site Services in June to shield the city of Las Vegas’ water infrastructure from post-fire flooding.

The city supplies water for at least 13,000 people.

Nearly 30,000 acres of the burned area in the Gallinas and Tecolote Creek watersheds closest to Las Vegas could have long-term or irreversible soil impacts, according to U.S. Forest Service assessments.

When it rains, those burned lands pose an extreme flood risk.

Al Lopez, the Army Corps on-site construction representative for the Las Vegas project, said the crews are about 75% done installing the flood control structures.

An environmental restoration firm funded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is installing temporary flood control dams to protect the City of Las Vegas water infrastructure in the Gallinas watershed from post-fire floods, ash and debris. (Courtesy of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

“We’ve got a pretty good team who designed this with a short amount of time so we could get going right away,” Lopez said. “They hired a lot of local people for this work.”

Las Vegas diverts water from the Gallinas River, which is part of an 84-square-mile watershed.

Two reservoirs and a treatment plant west of the city are the main water storage sites.

The area around Peterson Reservoir was badly burned in the fire, along with land above the city’s diversion structures.

Bradner Reservoir did not burn as severely.

Wire baskets full of rocks are acting as the main structures to slow down floodwaters in the Gallinas River before they reach intake valves at the city’s diversion dam.

Nets and plastic logs also catch debris in the river to prevent infrastructure damage.

The temporary measures have held back floodwaters and debris during recent rain events.

But ash could still pose an issue for the city, which regularly tests its water supply.

High ash levels or other pollution from fire debris could prompt Las Vegas to stop diverting river water and rely on reservoir storage.

“The structures do hold back some of the ash floating on the water,” Lopez said. “It looks like foam and gets really thick in those areas. We’re able to take some out.”

Every acre counts when restoring fire-damaged ecosystems, said Louise Jenson, an outreach coordinator with the Hermits Peak Watershed Alliance.

The group received money from the state Environment Department and the Las Vegas and Santa Fe community foundations to help private landowners restore properties in San Miguel and Mora counties.

“We’re looking at five years of serious flood threats, and 10 years of basic restoration work,” Jenson said. “The scale of this is just overwhelming.”

Since early June, the group’s scientists have visited private properties in the Gallinas Canyon to assess the soil and water damage.

Each Saturday, a volunteer crew works for hours on burned properties.

The team examines how bad the soil burned and the potential for harmful runoff to find the best treatment options.

Installing small rock dams in the river helps control the floodwaters and sediment.

Volunteers plant fast-growing grasses that hold soil in place and prevent ash from flowing into streams and rivers.

“Later on we can come back and do a mix of wildflowers, understory shrubs and trees,” Jenson said. “But you really have to stabilize everything first before you can continue on with restoration.”

The Alliance will soon begin cutting dead trees for cross-felling.

The technique places burned trees across damaged mountain slopes to catch water and debris.

The group will also distribute seed and mulch to landowners to do their own restoration projects.

“These low-tech approaches that mimic a natural, healthy river system really do work,” Jenson said. “We just need more.”

This is not the first time a fire has threatened the Las Vegas water supply or the regional ecosystems.

The Viveash Fire in May 2000 sent ash and sediment into the city’s water treatment infrastructure.

A prescribed burn that grew into Hermits Peak was, tragically, part of the plan to make the forests healthier and protect the watershed from more destructive wildfires.

