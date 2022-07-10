Legitimate prize giveaways don’t come with upfront fees

A Shell gas station gift card might be really tempting right now, considering the cost of fuel, but resist the urge if the offer fits the following scenario.

You are informed that you have won a $500 gas station gift card, and the news comes via social media, email or a survey to be filled out.

To get the card, you have to pay a small fee that’s nothing compared to the cost of filling up your tank. That’s why some people are falling for it and turning over their credit or debit card information.

Next thing that happens is you will start getting charges you know nothing about, according to the Better Business Bureau.

One person told the BBB’s Scam Tracker, “They said I won a Shell gas card and had to pay $1.95 for shipping. A day later, they took $89.95 out of my account. I called about the charge, and they fixed it, but the next day, another $89.95 was taken out again.”

The scammer might also ask for other details. Some consumers said they were asked to fill out a form with their phone number, physical address and credit card information, the BBB said. This is, of course, a one-way ticket to identity theft.

And the gas station mentioned isn’t always Shell. Watch out for scammers who use this gimmick but claim to be offering gifts from other brands.

Here’s how to avoid prize scams:

• Never pay an advance fee to get a free gift or to claim something you supposedly won. No legitimate company will ask you to do so. “If someone asks you to pay even a small fee to receive a prize, you’re probably dealing with a scammer,” the BBB says.

• Do not act on impulse. Rely on your judgment and question any offer that appears too good to be true. “Scammers are hoping you’ll get so excited about their offer that you won’t stop (to think) about any suspicious deals,” according to the BBB.

• Do research before taking any action. Go to the website of the company that’s supposedly making the offer to confirm that there’s some sort of giveaway. Do this by finding the address on your own and not by clicking on an offered link.

• In general, don’t send money by wire transfer, gift card or cryptocurrency. Genuine businesses and business offers do not operate in this way.

Senior scam alerts:

Because senior citizens are often at greater risk when it comes to certain scams, two state agencies have teamed up to send out emails or text alerts reporting the latest frauds.

The statewide senior scam alert system was established in June after a deluge of fraudulent activity playing off the COVID pandemic and New Mexico’s devastating wildfires.

“Senior citizens are at greater risk for being targeted, and this scam alert partnership is designed to help educate and empower seniors with information on scams in an effort to protect them from fraud and abuse,” according to a statement from the Attorney General’s Office.

That office, along with the Aging and Long-Term Services Department, will send alerts to those who sign up at nmaging.state.nm.us/protecting-adults/avoiding-scams-fraud.

You can also register by contacting the AG’s Office at 1-844-255-9210 and pressing “5.”

Contact Ellen Marks at emarks@abqjournal.com or (505) 823-3805 if you are aware of what sounds like a scam. To report a scam to law enforcement, contact the New Mexico Consumer Protection Division toll-free at 1 (844) 255-9210, prompt 5. Complaints can be filed electronically at nmag.gov/file-a-complaint.aspx.