ABQ man charged in rape of 13-year-old

An Albuquerque man is accused of raping a 13-year-old and possibly her twin sister for over a year — getting one of them pregnant — after meeting them over social media.

Jeremy Guthrie, 41, is charged with criminal sexual penetration and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in the case.

Guthrie has no criminal history, according to online court records, but is alleged to have raped the girl’s twin and at least one other girl. He is only charged in the rape of one of the sisters.

Guthrie was arrested by New Mexico State Police on Tuesday after being caught allegedly driving drunk on Interstate 25, near Comanche, with the twins and four other minors in his car.

He is charged with six counts of child abuse, aggravated DWI and having an open container in that incident, which preceded the rape investigation.

Guthrie has been booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court:

State Police pulled over Guthrie around 1 a.m. on I-25, near Comanche, for swerving, and he had six teens with him in the car. Police said he smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and told them he had drank three beers.

Guthrie allegedly told police he had no children, and the minors were returned to their individual homes.

Later that day, a woman called 911 to report Guthrie had been raping her granddaughter, who was in the car during his arrest. She told police the abuse had been ongoing for at least a year, and Guthrie impregnated the girl when she was 12 and she miscarried.

The twin sisters’ legal guardians told police a man had picked the girls up and brought them to his house where he gave them alcohol before being arrested for DWI. One of the twins told police she met Guthrie over Snapchat and he had been raping her regularly “over a lengthy time span.”

She said he recorded at least one of the instances and told her he loved her and her twin sister and was “excited that she was pregnant.” The girl told police Guthrie has numerous guns and uses methamphetamine and cocaine.

The grandmother told police she believed the girl was currently pregnant with Guthrie’s child, and she also found sexual messages on the other sister’s phone from him. She said the girl told her Guthrie raped her sister and another girl, who tried to kill herself afterward.

Police plan to seize Guthrie’s phone and the phones and social media accounts of the twin girls to gather more evidence.