 Nonprofit migrant shelters a model of humanity - Albuquerque Journal

Nonprofit migrant shelters a model of humanity

By Morgan Smith / santa fe resident

We’re at a migrant shelter run by a nonprofit, Colores United in Deming, the first of three shelters we’ll visit on this monthly border trip. These shelters are largely volunteer-run, cost far less per migrant than the private shelters our government contracts with and offer a level of humanity that doesn’t exist in the government-contracted facilities. In short, they are models for how to treat migrants.

We meet Ariana Saludares, the president of Colores United, at a motel in Deming where she and several volunteers are putting together food packets for children. The majority of migrants here are women with small children; getting the proper nutrition to these children is critical. These migrants have all passed their credible fear test, are in the U.S. legally, and are awaiting transportation to family members or sponsors in the United States. Saludares arranges medical screening, housing and food and then organizes transportation so the migrants can travel to their family members or sponsors here in the United States.

The Tierra de Oro shelter in Palomas across the border from tiny Columbus, N.M., is one of several run by Padre Rosalio Sosa of the Iglesia Bautista Tierra de Oro in El Paso. Much of the support here comes from volunteers in Deming and Silver City. A key person is Sandra Magallanes, a high-energy genius at sorting out the problems of migrants.

Martín Garcia López, the manager, fled Michoacán with his wife 10 months ago after cartel members ordered him to join them, put a bag over his head and beat him. “Ayudar o morir,” they said. “Help us or die.”

Why is his case taking so long?

We also met Elena, a young Russian woman who had traveled through Istanbul, Amsterdam and Mexico City and hopes to get to Tucson. She calls Magallanes an “angel” and says she has never been around a kinder group of people.

The next stop is Respettrans in Juárez, which houses anywhere from 150 to 250 migrants. We meet Johanna Melendez from El Salvador, who left home last August with her two children. Because she studied English in school, she has started an English class for the other kids. They have to know some English, she says. This is just one example of how the migrants help each other.

These shelters are models for humane care and lower costs, even though they and the other private shelters won’t be enough to handle the influx of migrants.

What to do next? First, speed up the process. Women like Melendez who have spent months traveling north – an unbearable ordeal – clearly meet the test for asylum. Resolving cases like hers more quickly would help relieve the backlog.

Second, create a Mexico-U.S. task force to support and expand these shelters.

Third, use these extraordinary volunteers in an advisory role in the larger government-sponsored shelters. They understand the meaning of decent care.

Given conditions in countries like those in Central America as well as a new influx from Ukraine, the number of migrants seeking to enter the United States isn’t going to slow down. Therefore, let’s use these shelters and their volunteers to make this process more effective and humane.

Morgan Smith has been writing about border issues for the last decade and can be reached at Morgan-smith@comcast.net

