United-Rio Grande Valley, The Sequel: Expect some tweaks

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

United forward Tabort Etaka Preston (19) and Toros defender Erik Pimentel (4) battle for the ball during New Mexico’s 1-0 win Wednesday over Rio Grande Valley. The two teams play again on Friday. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)

The secret to making a good sequel? Keep things interesting.

New Mexico United coach Zach Prince plans to heed that advice as his team prepares to host Rio Grande Valley FC on Saturday. It will be the second meeting between the two USL Championship Western Conference rivals in a span of 72 hours.

Wednesday’s first take suited United fans well enough as the home team took a 1-0 victory over the Toros at Isotopes Park. Still, Prince knows better than to follow that plot line too closely in round two.

“It’s important for us to always be flexible, always be adaptable,” Prince said. “If you do the same thing over and over and over again, you’ll get found out by good teams who do good scouting. … We never want to become predictable.”

With that in mind, Prince must decide which curveballs will be most effective against Rio Grande Valley (7-9-2). Lineup changes are a distinct possibility after regulars Neco Brett, Sam Hamilton, Kalen Ryden and Chris Wehan did not start Wednesday’s match.

Wehan, Harry Swartz and Devon Sandoval were listed with lower-body injuries for that contest, and how long they’ll be out remains to be seen.

But United’s roster includes enough depth and versatility to allow Prince to switch alignments and tactics based on his team’s opponent. He opted for a physical front line with Jerome Kiesewetter and Tabort Etaka Preston forcing the action Wednesday.

Prince could easily take a different approach Saturday.

“We’ll see where everyone’s at physically and make adjustments from there,” Prince said.

“Maybe we change systems. We’ll look at (Wednesday’s) tape, see what we think they’ll do and decide what we’re going to do against them.”

Rio Grande Valley coach Wilmer Cabrera also figures to make adjustments after his club failed to register a shot on goal Wednesday.

What’s unlikely to change is the Toros’ physical style, one which led to eight yellow cards (six issued to RGV players) and occasional shoving matches in round one.

United midfielder Daniel Bruce said his club doesn’t mind mixing it up a bit if necessary.

“I think that’s something we welcome,” he said, “the physicality of a game. We just want to make sure that if games are like that, it’s a cornerstone for us to be able to the play the football we want and to use that to our advantage.”

United’s depth will be tested as it navigates a busy stretch. New Mexico, which is tied for the fewest matches played among USL Championship clubs, will catch up a bit in July. Saturday’s contest is the third of five in a 14-day stretch and marks the halfway point in New Mexico’s 34-game schedule.

“Physically, you have to rotate at some point,” Prince said.

“We’re lucky that we have good depth on our squad and we’re able to do that and put people in the right positions at the right time.”

CLUTCH ON THE SPOT: Justin Portillo’s penalty kick in the 84th minute was the difference in Wednesday’s victory and it’s becoming a familiar sight for United fans. Portillo is 4-for-4 converting PKs this season and is 15-for-16 from the penalty spot in his career.

Portillo said he keeps a simple approach to penalty kicks and credited Kiesewetter for drawing Wednesday’s attempt.

“All credit goes to the guys who were involved in the play,” Portillo said, “and then to Jerome for drawing the pen. From there you just kind of walk up and just kick it, right?”

GAME DAY: Rio Grande Valley FC at NM United

Saturday, 7 p.m., Isotopes Park, espn+, 101.7 FM, Estrella TV

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Rio Grande Valley (7-9-2): The Toros know all about playing tight, competitive matches. All 18 of their contests have been decided by one goal or ended in draws. That suggests a physical approach, which RGVFC displayed in Wednesday’s 1-0 loss at Isotopes Park. Defenders Jonathan Ricketts and Erik Pimentel were in the middle of things all game and played key roles in keeping things close. They combined for 13 recoveries, 13 duels won and four clearances, with each earning a yellow card along the way. Pimentel also made his presence felt with 40 accurate passes on 43 attempts. Former NMU midfielder Isidro Martinez was largely bottled up with no chances created.

New Mexico (8-3-5): Goalkeeper Alex Tambakis was busy in the late stages of Wednesday’s 1-0 win, but he did not have to register an official save thanks to strong support from

Austin Yearwood

United’s back line. Defender Austin Yearwood excelled both in distribution and in shutting down Toros attacks. He posted 45 accurate passes, a block, three clearances, seven recoveries and an interception, winning 11 of 14 duels. Will Seymore and Alexis Souahy also had solid outings with Kalen Ryden getting a night off. Wednesday’s shutout put NMU back in the USLC top spot for fewest goals allowed this season (13). Midfielder Justin Portillo now shares the team lead with five goals.

NOTEWORTHY: New Mexico is 6-1-3 over its last 10 matches and is one of four USLC teams with only three losses. The others are Tampa Bay and conference leaders San Antonio and Louisville City. … Wednesday’s crowd of 9,774 was United’s largest for a midweek home match this season. As of Friday, more than 9,200 tickets had been sold for Saturday’s rematch with Rio Grande Valley.

 

