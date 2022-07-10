 NM school trust feels pressure; voters weigh changes - Albuquerque Journal

NM school trust feels pressure; voters weigh changes

By Associated Press

SANTA FE – State investments are being buffeted by turbulent financial markets as New Mexico voters consider whether to divert more money each year toward early childhood education programs.

A report Thursday from the Legislature’s budget and accountability office shows that the state’s four major public pension and permanent funds shrank by about $825 million during the first three months of the year amid a federal interest-rate hike, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and a wave of COVID-19 infections.

The losses are a tiny share of the funds’ $66.3 billion valuation that grew by 40% over the past five years – a $19 billion surge.

Children and early childhood advocates listen to U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich talk in June about his bill, the New Mexico Education Enhancement Act, which would open the door to approving more funds for early childhood education. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

A statewide referendum in November will decide whether to increase annual distributions slightly from the state’s nearly $26 billion Land Grant Permanent Fund. That fund is sustained by investment returns along with oil extraction and other natural resource development on state trust lands.

Currently 5% of the fund balance each year goes mainly toward public schools and universities. The referendum would increase the rate to 6.25% to provide roughly an additional $200 million to public education.

The increased withdrawals would go toward public school funding for at-risk students and early childhood education programs.

Advocates for the increase want to expand programs such as pre-K, child care assistance and voluntary home-visits to new parents. Critics worry the changes undermine the growth and sustainability of the trust.

The referendum would amend the state’s constitution and also requires authorization from Congress.

NM school trust feels pressure; voters weigh changes

