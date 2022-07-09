 Albuquerque man sentenced to 14 years for armed robbery - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque man sentenced to 14 years for armed robbery

By Raul Flores / Journal Staff Writer

U.S. Chief District Judge William P. Johnson

A 24-year-old Albuquerque man has been sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for threatening people with a gun and robbing an insurance business in 2019.

A federal jury convicted Jacquan Abe in February of armed robbery, assault with intent to commit a violent felony and aggravated battery charges in the case. U.S. Chief District Judge William Johnson sentenced him Thursday to 14 years and three months in prison.

Abe confronted an employee from an automobile repair shop located behind his residence on Eubank Boulevard on Aug. 6, 2019, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office news release. Abe accused the employee of spying on his home through the business’ security cameras.

After the employee retrieved a pistol from inside the shop, Abe attacked him and eventually picked up the firearm. Authorities allege that he then attempted to shoot the employee in the head but failed to do so because of the pistol’s safety mechanism.

Following the shooting attempt, Abe walked into a nearby insurance business and used the pistol to force a sales agent to give him money from a cash box, authorities say. On his way out, he was confronted by an armed employee from an adjoining smoke shop. Abe tripped and dropped the gun before fleeing.

The Albuquerque Police Department received an anonymous tip identifying Abe, U.S. Attorney spokesman Scott Howell wrote in the news release. All employees from the involved businesses identified Abe from the photos they were shown by police, leading to his arrest.

