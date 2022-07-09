Police arrest teen for fatal shooting near Santa Fe shop

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

An 18-year-old Santa Fe teen has been arrested in Thursday’s shooting death of another teen.

According to the Santa Fe Police Department, the shooting happened inside a vehicle parked in the parking lot of a smoke shop at 4350 Airport Road.

Andres Griego-Alvarado, 18, was driven to Christus St. Vincent Urgent Care by Efren Sifuentes-Gallegos after being injured with a firearm. Sifuentes-Gallegos was later charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

“The firearm used and the vehicle where the shooting took place have been seized,” Santa Fe police said in a news release.

Sifuentes-Gallegos is being held at the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Center.