 Police ID man who shot himself in a van at a NE ABQ Target - Albuquerque Journal

Police ID man who shot himself in a van at a NE ABQ Target

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Police identified James Langlois as the man who shot himself Tuesday in a van during a confrontation with officers outside a Northeast Albuquerque store.

Preliminary autopsy results found that Langlois, 64, shot himself in the head, Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said in a written statement Friday.

Officers responded to the Target in the 11100 block of Lomas NE about 9:30 p.m. after a store manager called 242-COPS to report a man in a van who refused to leave the parking lot.

Langlois displayed a firearm as officers approached the van and the officers retreated to their vehicles, the statement said. Officers heard a gunshot, and one officer responded by firing at the van.

An APD SWAT team found Langlois dead from what they believed was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Detectives will continue to investigate the shooting and forward the findings to APD’s Force Review Board, police said.

The incident also will be investigated by the Multi-Agency Task Force, which will send its findings to the 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office, police said.

