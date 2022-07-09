 Isotopes fall at Round Rock - Albuquerque Journal

Isotopes fall at Round Rock

By ABQJournal News Staff

‘TOPES SATURDAY: 

At Round Rock

6:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM

PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Karl Kauffman (Triple-A debut, 5-4, 4.06 at Double-A Hartford) vs. Express LHP Cole Ragans (1-1, 1.59)

FRIDAY: A difficult start was too much for the Albuquerque Isotopes to overcome as host Round Rock plated four runs in the first inning en route to a 7-3 victory at Dell Diamond in game four of the series. (Click here for the box score, here for Pacific Coast League standings.)

Wynton Bernard and D.J. Peterson hit bases-empty homers for the Isotopes.

Albuquerque (38-44) has dropped three of the first four contests in this set and has lost six of eight overall.

The 12 hits allowed by the Isotopes’ Brandon Gold tied for the most by an Albuquerque starter this season. José Ureña gave up a dozen knocks June 11 at El Paso.

NEXT HOME GAME: July 22 vs. the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

 

