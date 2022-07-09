Two crashes cause road closures in Albuquerque

At least one person has been injured and several roads have been shut down in separate crashes in different parts of the city Saturday morning, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

One person was hospitalized after a crash involving a vehicle and bike at Unser and Kimmick NW. Unser northbound is closed at Rainbow NW, said Rebecca Atkins, an APD spokeswoman, in an email before 11 a.m.

Another crash, involving a motorcycle and another vehicle, has shut down Anaheim and San Pedro near that intersection, Atkins wrote.