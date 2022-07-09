Items from cancelled show ‘Roswell’ up for sale in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe, not Roswell, is the place this weekend to possibly spot some aliens–or at least their stuff.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that props from the now-cancelled CW TV drama, “Roswell, New Mexico,” are being sold at an estate sale inside the site of an old Kmart in Santa Fe.

A reboot of a 2000s-era show on The WB network, “Roswell, New Mexico” is currently airing its fourth and final season.

Organizers of the estate sale say roughly 13,000 items including set dressings, costumes and furniture are up for grabs.

The sale is going on Saturday and Sunday with sales as much as 70% off on some items.

Guy Barnes, a production designer for the show, believes this is the first estate sale tied to a television series shot in New Mexico that has happened in Santa Fe.

He says all the proceeds will go back to Warner Brothers Television.