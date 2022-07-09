North Fourth Art Center showcases ‘Liminal Landscapes’

The North Fourth Art Center is showcasing its “Liminal Landscapes” through Aug. 28.

The exhibit provides site-specific installations along with two-and three-dimensional artwork as they focus on New Mexico’s environment.

The goal is engaging participants in a visceral experience and to raise awareness and appreciation of New Mexico’s fragile yet resilient eco-regions and animals.

Artists that partook in this event include Christie Green, Danielle Rae Miller, Toni Gentilli, Autumn Kioti and Ken Romig.

“It was amazing and just pouring out of people,” said Susanna Kearny, outreach director at North Fourth Art Center. “Christie Green from Santa Fe brought a committed contingent down from Santa Fe. So it was great all around.”

“Liminal Landscapes” was described as “an exploration of human-nature, life-death, internal-external, imagined-real, masculine-feminine,” in the press release.

“I think Christie’s installation really is a talking point because it’s site specific,” Kearny said. “But the topic is called ‘Moonlight Elk,’ though it’s an immersive multimedia installation involving an elk skeleton so the intrigue of watching this go up was wonderful.”

When Green is not working on her craft, she is also a hunter, writer and the principal landscape architect at Radicle.

“The dream involves the ‘Moonlight Elk,’ and Christie is a hunter so this was actually an elk that she had hunted and killed and butchered and then of course, reflected as she’s a landscape architect and closely tied to the land.”

Viewers also got to sample the elk.

“She actually had meat that had been butchered from the elk and it was deliciously barbecued,” Kearny said.

While Christie specializes at hunting, Miller is a fine arts professor who teaches at Central New Mexico Community College and the Institute of American Indian Arts.

“Danielle’s work is very intricate, I think it’s almost 10 feet tall (and) all hand drawn with pen,” Kearny said. “Danielle has a set of tricky cyanotypes that are like the sun prints, so they’re a beautiful blue aqua color.”

“And then Danielle also has an installation of seed pods as well which reflects their set in a pattern that reflects the constellation,” Kearny said. “They light the star map on the day that the exhibit will present.”

“Liminal Landscapes” is just one of the numerous events in the area’s thriving art scene.

“I would say it’s coming back in a really strong way,” Kearny said. “I thought that over the years, certainly through COVID, it would be kind of slow, but we opened in the fall and really planned for the new program have launched them in the spring.”

For Kearny, seeing the displays when they are completely finished never fails to amaze.

“I get to watch the gallery, so that’s my favorite part, and also telling people about the event,” Kearny said. “I think hearing about it and then seeing it come together was beautiful.”

Next in store for the gallery is a show at the end of August which features sculptures by Joe Sackett.

“Liminal Landscape” gallery hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and during North Fourth Theater performances.

