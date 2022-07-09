Two NM artists awarded National Heritage Fellowships

The National Endowment for the Arts announced two New Mexico artists have won 2022 National Heritage Fellowships.

Albuquerque flamenco artist Eva Encinias and Shiprock Navajo/Diné weaver TahNibaa Naataanii have each been awarded the nation’s highest honor in the folk and traditional arts.

“In their artistic practices, the NEA National Heritage Fellows tell their own stories on their own terms. They pass their skills and knowledge to others through mentorship and teaching,” said Maria Rosario Jackson, National Endowment for the Arts chair. “These honorees are not only sustaining the cultural history of their art form and of their community, they are also enriching our nation as a whole.”

The two New Mexico recipients were part of a group of 10 artists recognized across the country.

Born into a family of flamenco dancers and artists, Encinias carries out the tradition through her teaching and performing, and through the National Institute of Flamenco, which she founded in 1982. She continues to direct its artistic programming.

A retired University of New Mexico dance professor, Encinias learned to dance within her own family and in her mother’s dance academy.

Inspired by her grandmother’s wool and carding tools, Naataanii’s curiosity inspired a life-long love for weaving. Naataanii is also recognized as a gifted and prolific mentor and teacher of holistic Diné weaving practice – from farming sheep to harvesting and dyeing wool, and through the complex techniques of developing and weaving textiles on a loom.

Naataanii is the 2022 recipient of the Bess Lomax Hawes National Heritage Fellowship, presented in recognition of an individual who has made a significant contribution to the preservation and awareness of cultural heritage.

Her work is an array of intricately woven garments and works of art that vary in color, shape, pattern and design. Some of her weavings follow “traditional” patterns – shoulder blankets and ponchos – while others include abstract and contemporary designs. Her weavings have won multiple awards in art markets and juried art shows. Naataanii is dedicated to revitalizing traditional Navajo textile weaving with apprentices and students in the Diné community, as well as educating audiences about Navajo weaving culture and traditions.

Each fellowship includes a $25,000 award and all of the recipients will be featured in a film that will premiere in November 2022 on arts.gov. Through the film, viewers will have the opportunity to visit the homes and communities where the fellows live and work, providing a connection to the distinct art forms and traditions these artists practice.