 National Heritage Fellowships earned by two New Mexico artists

Two NM artists awarded National Heritage Fellowships

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

Eva Encinias founded National Institute of Flamenco in 1982 and was a dance professor at the University of New Mexico. (Courtesy of the National Endowment for the Arts)

The National Endowment for the Arts announced two New Mexico artists have won 2022 National Heritage Fellowships.

Albuquerque flamenco artist Eva Encinias and Shiprock Navajo/Diné weaver TahNibaa Naataanii have each been awarded the nation’s highest honor in the folk and traditional arts.

“In their artistic practices, the NEA National Heritage Fellows tell their own stories on their own terms. They pass their skills and knowledge to others through mentorship and teaching,” said Maria Rosario Jackson, National Endowment for the Arts chair. “These honorees are not only sustaining the cultural history of their art form and of their community, they are also enriching our nation as a whole.”

The two New Mexico recipients were part of a group of 10 artists recognized across the country.

Born into a family of flamenco dancers and artists, Encinias carries out the tradition through her teaching and performing, and through the National Institute of Flamenco, which she founded in 1982. She continues to direct its artistic programming.

A retired University of New Mexico dance professor, Encinias learned to dance within her own family and in her mother’s dance academy.

TahNibaa Naataanii is the 2022 recipient of the Bess Lomax Hawes National Heritage Fellowship. (Courtesy of the National Endowment for the Arts)

Inspired by her grandmother’s wool and carding tools, Naataanii’s curiosity inspired a life-long love for weaving. Naataanii is also recognized as a gifted and prolific mentor and teacher of holistic Diné weaving practice – from farming sheep to harvesting and dyeing wool, and through the complex techniques of developing and weaving textiles on a loom.

Naataanii is the 2022 recipient of the Bess Lomax Hawes National Heritage Fellowship, presented in recognition of an individual who has made a significant contribution to the preservation and awareness of cultural heritage.

Her work is an array of intricately woven garments and works of art that vary in color, shape, pattern and design. Some of her weavings follow “traditional” patterns – shoulder blankets and ponchos – while others include abstract and contemporary designs. Her weavings have won multiple awards in art markets and juried art shows. Naataanii is dedicated to revitalizing traditional Navajo textile weaving with apprentices and students in the Diné community, as well as educating audiences about Navajo weaving culture and traditions.

Each fellowship includes a $25,000 award and all of the recipients will be featured in a film that will premiere in November 2022 on arts.gov. Through the film, viewers will have the opportunity to visit the homes and communities where the fellows live and work, providing a connection to the distinct art forms and traditions these artists practice.

Home » Bright Spot » Two NM artists awarded National Heritage Fellowships

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
North Fourth Art Center showcases 'Liminal Landscapes'
Arts
The North Fourth Art Center is ... The North Fourth Art Center is showcasing its "Liminal Landscapes" through Aug. 28.The ...
2
Two NM artists awarded National Heritage Fellowships
Arts
Albuquerque flamenco artist Eva Encinias and ... Albuquerque flamenco artist Eva Encinias and Shiprock Navajo/Diné weaver TahNibaa Naataanii have each been awarded the nation's highest honor in the folk and traditional ...
3
Always a part of his world, Mark Horst reawakened ...
Arts
Sumner & Dene Gallery is celebrating ... Sumner & Dene Gallery is celebrating 12 years of the art of Mark Horst through July 30.
4
ABQ designer used local art in crafting the world ...
Arts
The series begins airing its second ... The series begins airing its second part at 8:30 p.m. Monday, July 11, on AMC.
5
Artist draw inspiration from her high desert childhood
Arts
Kat Kinnick will show her work ... Kat Kinnick will show her work at Hecho Gallery through July 31
6
Dreams and blessings adorn the Nativo Lodge in Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Jemez Pueblo artist Michael Toya is ... Jemez Pueblo artist Michael Toya is wrapping the property in a showcase of Pueblo iconography
7
Electric Playhouse teams with ABQ-based artist to create interactive ...
Arts
“Microdose” runs Tuesdays through August at ... “Microdose” runs Tuesdays through August at Electric Playhouse
8
Burn notice
Arts
In two years, the 100th anniversary ... In two years, the 100th anniversary of Zozobra will take place.Hutton Broadcasting ann ...
9
Wise Fool New Mexico awarded $15K grant for youth ...
Arts
It's summer break and Wise Fool ... It's summer break and Wise Fool New Mexico continues to offer programming for teens. Because of this, the Santa Fe-based organization received a $15,000 ...