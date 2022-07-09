 'Hatchet Island' by Paul Doiron offers first-rate prose and contrived ending

‘Hatchet Island’ is a mystery with first-rate prose, contrived ending

By Bruce Desilva / Associated Press

“Hatchet Island” by Paul Doiron. (Minotaur via AP)

Stacey Stevens’s old college roommate, now working at a bird sanctuary off the Maine coast, is in a panic. Lobstermen who have made a habit of harassing the facility’s staff are growing more aggressive, and now her boss has gone missing.

“Can you please come out here tomorrow with Mike?” she begs Stacey. “Make sure he brings his badge and gun.”

The Mike in question is Maine game warden Mike Bowditch, now making his 13th appearance in a series of crime novels by Paul Doiron. Stacey, the love of Mike’s life, has been his on-again, off-again girlfriend for years, and fans will be pleased that in “Hatchet Island,” their romance is on again.

The pair decide to mix duty with pleasure, kayaking to the sanctuary with the intention of finding a romantic spot to camp while also trying to figure out why Stacey’s friend is so shaken.

But when Stacey’s friend and another member of the small sanctuary staff are brutally killed, Mike has a complex murder case on his hands. Among other things, it involves the sanctuary’s desperate financial situation, a mysterious trespasser, a violent Marine Patrol officer, a pair of suicides, sexually abused teenagers, and a famous artist who takes photographs of people posed as corpses.

In the previous novels in this fine series, Mike solved his cases by doggedly assembling evidence until the truth gradually emerged. This time, however, he uncovers a bewildering collection of puzzle pieces.

Stepping out of character, he assembles them in Sherlockian fashion to identify the killer, turning “Hatchet Island” into an old fashioned puzzle mystery rather than the hard-boiled crime fiction Doiron’s readers have come to expect. Although Mike is ultimately proven right, those puzzle pieces could have been assembled in a myriad of other ways. As a result, the conclusion feels contrived and somewhat unsatisfying.

Because the homicide victims are dead before either Mike or the readers get to know them, the tale also lacks the usual passion for justice evident in previous novels. Mike even describes his actions as “selfish and risky,” motivated by a need to prove his worth to a state police colonel who thought a game warden “had no business being attached to a homicide investigation.”

As always, however, Doiron’s prose is first-rate, his descriptions of the coastal islands and wildlife as vivid and vibrant as his past portrayals of the deep woods and wild rivers where most of the previous novels were set.

‘Hatchet Island’

Home » Entertainment » Arts » ‘Hatchet Island’ is a mystery with first-rate prose, contrived ending

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Always a part of his world, Mark Horst reawakened ...
Arts
Sumner & Dene Gallery is celebrating ... Sumner & Dene Gallery is celebrating 12 years of the art of Mark Horst through July 30.
2
ABQ designer used local art in crafting the world ...
Arts
The series begins airing its second ... The series begins airing its second part at 8:30 p.m. Monday, July 11, on AMC.
3
Artist draw inspiration from her high desert childhood
Arts
Kat Kinnick will show her work ... Kat Kinnick will show her work at Hecho Gallery through July 31
4
North Fourth Art Center showcases 'Liminal Landscapes'
Arts
The North Fourth Art Center is ... The North Fourth Art Center is showcasing its "Liminal Landscapes" through Aug. 28.The ...
5
Two NM artists awarded National Heritage Fellowships
Arts
Albuquerque flamenco artist Eva Encinias and ... Albuquerque flamenco artist Eva Encinias and Shiprock Navajo/Diné weaver TahNibaa Naataanii have each been awarded the nation's highest honor in the folk and traditional ...
6
Redbud might not be down for the count just ...
Arts
Mycorrhizal fungi may benefit the struggling ... Mycorrhizal fungi may benefit the struggling redbud tree.
7
SITE Santa Fe will host a collaborative stage performance ...
Arts
'Can We Know the Sound of ... 'Can We Know the Sound of Forgiveness' draws on 50 years of international artist James Drake's work.
8
'Doing Nothing' reveals expressive, earthy voices that imaginatively reinterpret ...
Arts
Ralph M. Flores resets Greek myths, ... Ralph M. Flores resets Greek myths, ancient archetypes, biblical stories, and personal experiences, etc., to address such themes as femininity, compassion, b
9
'Hatchet Island' is a mystery with first-rate prose, contrived ...
Arts
Paul Dorian once again offers vivid ... Paul Dorian once again offers vivid and vibrant descriptions