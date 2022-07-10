Stansbury town hall shows voter frustrations

A virtual telephone town hall with U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury on Tuesday night showed how frustrated many liberal voters are – and the challenges Democratic lawmakers will have trying to appease them.

The New Mexico Democrat said during her introductory remarks that water security and economic development are among her top priorities, and she has had success finding bipartisan support for her bills on those topics. She said she was hopeful she could package together a water and fire-recovery proposal in the near future. She also said she had plans to support STEM education and address inflation and supply chain issues to improve the local economy.

But for much of the more than hourlong call, she was asked why Democrats weren’t adding justices to the Supreme Court and imposing term limits for justices. Some wondered why lawmakers weren’t working to create stricter gun control measures.

One caller said she would never vote for Democratic candidates again because she blamed the party for Roe v. Wade being overturned. The person said former President Barack Obama was to blame because he didn’t codify Roe v. Wade into law. So the longtime voter said she would vote for a write-in candidate in the future. Another caller said older Democrats had “checked out” of the political process because they were frustrated.

One person called to say they didn’t have enough money to survive. And another man called to say he thought Stansbury was physically attractive and suggested she run to be Miss America.

“We’re still living in very difficult times and people are very frustrated and checked out,” she said on the call, which more than 4,600 New Mexicans listened to.

It was the seventh telephone town hall Stansbury has hosted since joining Congress a little more than a year ago after winning a special election.

One caller asked Stansbury why members of Congress weren’t “bypassing” partisan gridlock to create more stringent gun control laws.

“Unfortunately, we can’t bypass Congress for passing legislation, because Congress is the body responsible for passing legislation,” she said.

When asked why Democrats in Congress weren’t simply adding more justices to the Supreme Court and imposing term limits on justices, Stansbury said such actions are not supported by the majority of Americans and would require much more “activism and political building.”

“Those are not exactly simple questions,” she said. “Unfortunately, it involves the way our country was founded and the constitution.”

She told constituents on the call that House Democrats have passed more stringent gun control measures and abortion-rights bills, but the bills had no chance of passing the Senate, where 60 votes are needed to advance most bills. Democrats and Republicans are essentially evenly split in that chamber. She said House Democrats would continue to fight for abortion rights.

“Myself and other members of the House do everything we can to push the Senate as far as we can,” she said. “That’s why the upcoming election is so important.”

CATTLE PROTECTIONS: Feral cattle throughout New Mexico are a bit safer.

U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-N.M., announced Wednesday that she was able to include language in a Department of Interior funding bill that will prohibit the U.S. Forest Service from killing feral cattle without first consulting with local ranchers.

Herrell expressed outrage earlier this year when she said Forest Service officials shot and killed dozens of cattle from helicopters. She called the practice inhumane and said it put orphaned calves at risk of starving to death, could lead to an increase in wolf activity and contaminated waterways with carcasses.

“I’m glad we are able to rein in the Forest Service from running roughshod over local expertise and wishes in the future,” she said in a prepared statement. “The people of New Mexico deserve a voice, and it is finally being heard.”

Ryan Boetel: rboetel@abqjournal.com