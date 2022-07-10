Isotopes blow lead, lose in extra innings on road

ISOTOPES ON SUNDAY: At Round Rock, 5:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM

PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Karl Kauffman (5-4, 4.06 at Class AA Hartford) vs. Express LHP Cole Winn (6-0, 5.04)

SATURDAY: The Isotopes built a 7-0 lead but Round Rock scored five in the seventh and four in the ninth to tie the game and then went on to win, 10-9, on a Nick Solak RBI single in the 10th at Dell Diamond.

Offensively, the Isotopes tallied 10 hits, including four homers and two doubles. D.J. Peterson hit two dingers, had three hits and drove in three runs.

The seven-run blown led is the second largest this season (8, June 26 at Las Vegas).

NEXT HOME GAME: July 22 vs. the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

BOX SCORE: Express 10, Isotopes 9 (10 innings)

STANDINGS: Pacific Coast League