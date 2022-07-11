 Isotopes close out road series at Round Rock with 10-2 win - Albuquerque Journal

Isotopes close out road series at Round Rock with 10-2 win

By Journal staff and wire reports

MONDAY: Off

SUNDAY: The Isotopes scored the game’s first 10 runs, all in the first 2½ innings, as Albuquerque closed out a road series at Round Rock with a 10-2 victory on Sunday night in Texas.

Karl Kauffmann earned a victory in his Triple-A debut for Albuquerque, and Jonathan Morales had a home run and four RBIs to pace the offense.

He was given immediate run support. The Isotopes scored twice in the first, on Alan Trejo’s RBI single and a sacrifice fly from Morales.

Trejo added a two-run single in Albuquerque’s six-run second. Morales went deep in the second, for his seventh home run of the season. It was a three-shot blast that made the score 8-0.

Kyle Holder tripled home a run in the third.

Kauffmann didn’t allow an earned run in his five innings of work, which included three walks and four strikeouts.

Albuquerque moves on to Sacramento for a six-game series that begins on Tuesday night.

NOTES: The six runs in the second were one shy of the season high in an inning for the Isotopes.

… Albuquerque has reached double figures in runs 20 times this season, and is 17-3 in those games.

… With Morales’ long ball, Albuquerque has 129 home runs, most in the minor leagues.

… The Isotopes (0-6-2) have yet to win a road series this season.

NEXT HOME GAME: Tuesday, July 22 vs. the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

Home » Sports » Isotopes close out road series at Round Rock with 10-2 win

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Isotopes close out road series at Round Rock with ...
Isotopes
MONDAY: Off SUNDAY: The Isotopes scored ... MONDAY: Off SUNDAY: The Isotopes scored the game's first 10 runs, all in the first 2½ innings, as Albuquerque closed out a road series ...
2
Isotopes blow lead, lose in extra innings on road
Isotopes
ISOTOPES ON SUNDAY: At Round Rock, ... ISOTOPES ON SUNDAY: At Round Rock, 5:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Karl Kauffman (5-4, 4.06 at Class AA Hartford) vs. Express ...
3
Isotopes fall at Round Rock
Featured Sports
'TOPES SATURDAY:  At Round Rock 6:05 ... 'TOPES SATURDAY:  At Round Rock 6:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Karl Kauffman (Triple-A debut, 5-4, 4.06 at Double-A Hartford) vs. Express ...
4
Creator of Dukes logo, Moots is now a Hall ...
ABQnews Seeker
The creator of the iconic Albuquerque ... The creator of the iconic Albuquerque Dukes logo tells the story of sketching that 'friendly' conquistador 50 years ago.
5
For Isotopes, the hits -- and fans -- just ...
Featured Sports
Crowd of 12,000-plus watch 'Topes lose ... Crowd of 12,000-plus watch 'Topes lose a wild one on a fireworks night
6
Isotope, ex-Aggie Hatch enjoying his best pro season
Featured Sports
Once known only as a defensive ... Once known only as a defensive specialist, former NMSU Aggie LJ Hatch is enjoying his best offensive season with the the Albuquerque Isotopes.
7
Isotopes continue tradition of major fireworks on holiday (with ...
Featured Sports
Shows planned for both Saturday, Sunday Shows planned for both Saturday, Sunday
8
Isotope Montes' offseason work pays dividends at the plate
Featured Sports
Thursday night's game probably couldn't get ... Thursday night's game probably couldn't get over fast enough for Coco Montes and the Albuquerque Iso ...
9
'Breaking Bad' stars Cranston, Paul coming to Isotopes Park
ABQnews Seeker
Walter White and Jesse Pinkman will ... Walter White and Jesse Pinkman will be back in Albuquerque, together again, and taking in an Albuquerque Isotopes game.