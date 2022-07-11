Isotopes close out road series at Round Rock with 10-2 win

MONDAY: Off

SUNDAY: The Isotopes scored the game’s first 10 runs, all in the first 2½ innings, as Albuquerque closed out a road series at Round Rock with a 10-2 victory on Sunday night in Texas.

Karl Kauffmann earned a victory in his Triple-A debut for Albuquerque, and Jonathan Morales had a home run and four RBIs to pace the offense.

He was given immediate run support. The Isotopes scored twice in the first, on Alan Trejo’s RBI single and a sacrifice fly from Morales.

Trejo added a two-run single in Albuquerque’s six-run second. Morales went deep in the second, for his seventh home run of the season. It was a three-shot blast that made the score 8-0.

Kyle Holder tripled home a run in the third.

Kauffmann didn’t allow an earned run in his five innings of work, which included three walks and four strikeouts.

Albuquerque moves on to Sacramento for a six-game series that begins on Tuesday night.

NOTES: The six runs in the second were one shy of the season high in an inning for the Isotopes.

… Albuquerque has reached double figures in runs 20 times this season, and is 17-3 in those games.

… With Morales’ long ball, Albuquerque has 129 home runs, most in the minor leagues.

… The Isotopes (0-6-2) have yet to win a road series this season.

NEXT HOME GAME: Tuesday, July 22 vs. the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.