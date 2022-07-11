Police identify man who killed himself in Target lot

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

The 64-year-old man who shot himself Tuesday after being confronted by Albuquerque police had recently told his probation officer he was going to kill himself due to health issues, according to court records.

James Langlois died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after police tried to arrest him on a DWI-related probation violation outside a Target store in Northeast Albuquerque, according to police. An officer fired at Langlois, believing the man was shooting at police.

“Detectives will continue to investigate the shooting and forward the findings to APD’s Force Review Board,” Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesman, said Friday.

Recently filed court records describe a man in turmoil over growing health concerns.

Court records show Langlois had been sentenced to three months of house arrest and two years probation in March after pleading guilty in a 2021 DWI case – the fifth such arrest on his record. Langlois completed house arrest June 3 and was given an appointment to start probation on June 8.

On June 7, Langlois texted his probation officer to say he was coughing up blood and absconding from probation, according to a probation violation report. He said he was headed to a cabin “to die peacefully.”

Court records show the officer asked Langlois to seek counseling and told him a warrant would be put out for his arrest.

“If you need to send your goons know I would never hurt anyone else. I am completely prepared to take my life,” Langlois wrote. “Just say a prayer for me. Again I thank you for being kind.”

On Tuesday night, a Target manager called 242-COPS to report a man camping out in a van in the parking lot, according to police. The sergeant who responded discovered Langlois had a warrant and an officer was called to detain him.

Police said when the officer arrived, Langlois pulled out a gun and went inside his van. Soon after, police heard a single gunshot from inside the vehicle and the officer fired at the van. A SWAT team responded soon after, finding Langlois dead inside the van.

