 Police identify man who killed himself in Target lot - Albuquerque Journal

Police identify man who killed himself in Target lot

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

A man died after a confrontation with police ended in gunfire in a Target parking lot near Lomas and Eubank in Northeast Albuquerque. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

The 64-year-old man who shot himself Tuesday after being confronted by Albuquerque police had recently told his probation officer he was going to kill himself due to health issues, according to court records.

James Langlois died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after police tried to arrest him on a DWI-related probation violation outside a Target store in Northeast Albuquerque, according to police. An officer fired at Langlois, believing the man was shooting at police.

“Detectives will continue to investigate the shooting and forward the findings to APD’s Force Review Board,” Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesman, said Friday.

Recently filed court records describe a man in turmoil over growing health concerns.

Court records show Langlois had been sentenced to three months of house arrest and two years probation in March after pleading guilty in a 2021 DWI case – the fifth such arrest on his record. Langlois completed house arrest June 3 and was given an appointment to start probation on June 8.

On June 7, Langlois texted his probation officer to say he was coughing up blood and absconding from probation, according to a probation violation report. He said he was headed to a cabin “to die peacefully.”

Court records show the officer asked Langlois to seek counseling and told him a warrant would be put out for his arrest.

“If you need to send your goons know I would never hurt anyone else. I am completely prepared to take my life,” Langlois wrote. “Just say a prayer for me. Again I thank you for being kind.”

On Tuesday night, a Target manager called 242-COPS to report a man camping out in a van in the parking lot, according to police. The sergeant who responded discovered Langlois had a warrant and an officer was called to detain him.

Police said when the officer arrived, Langlois pulled out a gun and went inside his van. Soon after, police heard a single gunshot from inside the vehicle and the officer fired at the van. A SWAT team responded soon after, finding Langlois dead inside the van.

_WebHeadline”>EXCERPT: The 64-year-old man who shot himself Tuesday after being confronted by police had recently told his probation officer he was going to kill himself due to health issues.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Police identify man who killed himself in Target lot

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Jurors will get case six years after Victoria Martens ...
ABQnews Seeker
Complex details have taken numerous turns ... Complex details have taken numerous turns over the years
2
Kirtland satellite launched into orbit
ABQnews Seeker
Recurve part of Department of Defense's ... Recurve part of Department of Defense's Space Test Program
3
So can you turn right on red from Paseo ...
ABQnews Seeker
NMDOT plans to install a new ... NMDOT plans to install a new 'Right on red, after stop' sign
4
Police identify man who killed himself in Target lot
ABQnews Seeker
The 64-year-old man who shot himself ... The 64-year-old man who shot himself Tuesday after being confronted by police had recently told his probation officer he was going to kill himself ...
5
APD IDs 15-year-old who died in police standoff, house ...
ABQnews Seeker
Autopsy: Smoke inhalation cause of Black ... Autopsy: Smoke inhalation cause of Black teen's death
6
Yosemite fire grows as crews protect iconic sequoias
ABQnews Seeker
A wildfire threatening the largest grove ... A wildfire threatening the largest grove of giant sequoias in Yosemite National Park more than doubled in size in a day, and firefighters were ...
7
Are 'Boomerangers' the next big thing for NM's economy?
ABQnews Seeker
'Boomerangers' bring new business and growth ... 'Boomerangers' bring new business and growth back to their home state
8
CYFD review, due by April, yet to be made ...
ABQnews Seeker
Report analyzed agency's handling of critical, ... Report analyzed agency's handling of critical, fatal abuse cases
9
Violence in ABQ won't let up
ABQnews Seeker
Police solving nearly twice as many ... Police solving nearly twice as many homicide cases as in 2021