‘Blues Clues’ live action show to stop in Rio Rancho on Nov. 19

Get your handy dandy notebook — Blue is coming.

The live stage show based on the animated series, “Blues Clues & You” will be making a stop on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Rio Rancho Events Center.

The traveling show features all the beloved characters from the series, including Blue, her friends Magenta, Rainbow Puppy and many more, this new original musical adventure will have kids of all ages singing and dancing in the aisles.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 15, with presales beginning Monday, July 11 at ticketmaster.com.

According to Nickelodeon, “Blue’s Clues & You! Live On Stage” is an epic new musical adventure that will help fans discover the joy of singing, dancing, and creativity.

The show centers on Blue, Josh and their friends who need help conjuring up a magical theater show. The audience will have to solve Blue’s Clues to find out what Josh needs to make the show. With Broadway-style song and dance, this production pulls out all the stops. Kids of all ages will watch Josh and Blue skidoo to amazing places, make a rainbow with Magenta, create a music video with Rainbow Puppy and float in outer space.

“We are thrilled to bring Blue’s Clues & You! Live On Stage to families all across the country,” says Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live. “Blue’s Clues is a beloved show that has captivated children for generations. We are honored and excited to be bringing such iconic characters to the stage in a riveting, engaging production that the whole family will enjoy.”

Nickelodeon’s hit preschool TV series “Blue’s Clues & You” has a new generation of kids searching for clues with beloved puppy Blue and new live-action host Josh Dela Cruz. The series features new CG animation for Blue, Magenta and Rainbow Puppy, brand-new elements and refreshed iconic items from the original series including an updated Handy Dandy Notebook equipped with smartphone technology and the return of fan-favorite characters.

“Blue’s Clues & You! Live On Stage brings an exciting original story to life through unique elements, dynamic staging and original music compositions that will have the audience out of their seats dancing and singing along from beginning to end,” said Pam Kaufman, President Consumer Products and Experiences, Paramount. “This brand-new production and the phenomenal creative team behind it truly deliver on our commitment to deliver the very best entertainment experience to kids and families.”