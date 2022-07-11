 'Blues Clues' live action show to stop in Rio Rancho on Nov. 19 - Albuquerque Journal

‘Blues Clues’ live action show to stop in Rio Rancho on Nov. 19

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Blue is the featured character in the animated series, “Blue’s Clues & You.” The traveling show will make a stop in Rio Rancho on Nov. 19. (Courtesy of Nickelodeon)

Get your handy dandy notebook — Blue is coming.

The live stage show based on the animated series, “Blues Clues & You” will be making a stop on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Rio Rancho Events Center.

The traveling show features all the beloved characters from the series, including Blue, her friends Magenta, Rainbow Puppy and many more, this new original musical adventure will have kids of all ages singing and dancing in the aisles.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 15, with presales beginning Monday, July 11 at ticketmaster.com.

According to Nickelodeon, “Blue’s Clues & You! Live On Stage” is an epic new musical adventure that will help fans discover the joy of singing, dancing, and creativity.

The show centers on Blue, Josh and their friends who need help conjuring up a magical theater show. The audience will have to solve Blue’s Clues to find out what Josh needs to make the show. With Broadway-style song and dance, this production pulls out all the stops. Kids of all ages will watch Josh and Blue skidoo to amazing places, make a rainbow with Magenta, create a music video with Rainbow Puppy and float in outer space.

“We are thrilled to bring Blue’s Clues & You! Live On Stage to families all across the country,” says Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live. “Blue’s Clues is a beloved show that has captivated children for generations. We are honored and excited to be bringing such iconic characters to the stage in a riveting, engaging production that the whole family will enjoy.”

Nickelodeon’s hit preschool TV series “Blue’s Clues & You” has a new generation of kids searching for clues with beloved puppy Blue and new live-action host Josh Dela Cruz. The series features new CG animation for Blue, Magenta and Rainbow Puppy, brand-new elements and refreshed iconic items from the original series including an updated Handy Dandy Notebook equipped with smartphone technology and the return of fan-favorite characters.

“Blue’s Clues & You! Live On Stage brings an exciting original story to life through unique elements, dynamic staging and original music compositions that will have the audience out of their seats dancing and singing along from beginning to end,” said Pam Kaufman, President Consumer Products and Experiences, Paramount. “This brand-new production and the phenomenal creative team behind it truly deliver on our commitment to deliver the very best entertainment experience to kids and families.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » ‘Blues Clues’ live action show to stop in Rio Rancho on Nov. 19

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
'Blues Clues' live action show to stop in Rio ...
ABQnews Seeker
Blue is coming. The live stage ... Blue is coming. The live stage show based on the animated series, 'Blues Clues & You' will be making a stop on Saturday, Nov. ...
2
Mariachi stamps to be unveiled in ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
The music of mariachi is embedded ... The music of mariachi is embedded in New Mexico culture. On Friday, July 15, the United States Postal Service will premiere the new mariachi ...
3
Small tax burden shouldn’t deter gifting house
ABQnews Seeker
Q: I will gift a rental ... Q: I will gift a rental house to my daughter and her husband. The house is worth about $365,000 with a $62,000 mortgage, but ...
4
Jurors will get case six years after Victoria Martens ...
ABQnews Seeker
Complex details have taken numerous turns ... Complex details have taken numerous turns over the years
5
Kirtland satellite launched into orbit
ABQnews Seeker
Recurve part of Department of Defense's ... Recurve part of Department of Defense's Space Test Program
6
So can you turn right on red from Paseo ...
ABQnews Seeker
NMDOT plans to install a new ... NMDOT plans to install a new 'Right on red, after stop' sign
7
Man who shot himself outside Target had health issues
ABQnews Seeker
The 64-year-old man who shot himself ... The 64-year-old man who shot himself Tuesday after being confronted by police had recently told his probation officer he was going to kill himself ...
8
APD IDs 15-year-old who died in police standoff, house ...
ABQnews Seeker
Autopsy: Smoke inhalation cause of Black ... Autopsy: Smoke inhalation cause of Black teen's death
9
Yosemite fire grows as crews protect iconic sequoias
ABQnews Seeker
A wildfire threatening the largest grove ... A wildfire threatening the largest grove of giant sequoias in Yosemite National Park more than doubled in size in a day, and firefighters were ...