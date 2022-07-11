 Health officials announce first probable monkeypox case in NM - Albuquerque Journal

Health officials announce first probable monkeypox case in NM

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

The New Mexico Department of Health on Monday announced the state’s first probable case of monkeypox, a rare disease caused by a virus that is being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The patient had recently returned from out of state and was likely exposed through contact, according to the Department of Health. The DOH Scientific Laboratory Division did the initial testing on Friday and the CDC is working to confirm the results.

Meanwhile, the individual patient is doing well and isolating at home.

Dr. David Scrase

“Monkeypox is a very rare disease in the United States, and it’s important to keep in perspective that monkeypox does not spread as easily among people,” Acting Department of Health Secretary Dr. David R. Scrase said in a prepared statement. “While the risk for most people remains low, anyone who has close contact with someone with monkeypox is at risk of infection, which makes this a public health concern for all of us.”

The disease usually begins with flu-like symptoms about 21 days after exposure. Infection then progresses to rash or sores, often on the hands, feet, chest, face or genitals. Most infections last 2-4 weeks, and a person is no longer contagious after the scabs have fallen off and a new layer of skin has formed.

The CDC’s website says that early data shows gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men make up a high number of cases. But the agency said that anyone who has had close-contact with someone with monkeypox is at risk.

The virus can spread through close contact, including skin-to-skin contact or kissing, according to the DOH.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Health officials announce first probable monkeypox case in NM

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Health officials announce first probable monkeypox case in NM
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Department of Health ... The New Mexico Department of Health on Monday announced the state's first probable case of monkeypox, a rare disease caused by a virus that ...
2
Struggling Latino students should be priority, leaders say
ABQnews Seeker
Latino students should be a federal ... Latino students should be a federal funding priority after they fell behind during the coronavirus pandemic despite making notable educational gains in recent decades, ...
3
Kids capture dreams in Pictures of Hope
ABQnews Seeker
kids who don't have a permanent ... kids who don't have a permanent address to call home and who receive services through the APS Title I McKinney-Vento Homeless Program. Fifteen of ...
4
Goose on the loose: Vegan food truck to open ...
ABQnews Seeker
and soon, to its own brick-and-mortar ... and soon, to its own brick-and-mortar location. Lucky Goose, at 3503 B Central NE, is set to open mid-August. Owners Rafael Guillen and Melissa ...
5
'Blues Clues' live action show to stop in Rio ...
ABQnews Seeker
Blue is coming. The live stage ... Blue is coming. The live stage show based on the animated series, 'Blues Clues & You' will be making a stop on Saturday, Nov. ...
6
Mariachi stamps to be unveiled in ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
The music of mariachi is embedded ... The music of mariachi is embedded in New Mexico culture. On Friday, July 15, the United States Postal Service will premiere the new mariachi ...
7
Small tax burden shouldn’t deter gifting house
ABQnews Seeker
Q: I will gift a rental ... Q: I will gift a rental house to my daughter and her husband. The house is worth about $365,000 with a $62,000 mortgage, but ...
8
Jurors will get case six years after Victoria Martens ...
ABQnews Seeker
Complex details have taken numerous turns ... Complex details have taken numerous turns over the years
9
Kirtland satellite launched into orbit
ABQnews Seeker
Recurve part of Department of Defense's ... Recurve part of Department of Defense's Space Test Program