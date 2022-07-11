Health officials announce first probable monkeypox case in NM

The New Mexico Department of Health on Monday announced the state’s first probable case of monkeypox, a rare disease caused by a virus that is being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The patient had recently returned from out of state and was likely exposed through contact, according to the Department of Health. The DOH Scientific Laboratory Division did the initial testing on Friday and the CDC is working to confirm the results.

Meanwhile, the individual patient is doing well and isolating at home.

“Monkeypox is a very rare disease in the United States, and it’s important to keep in perspective that monkeypox does not spread as easily among people,” Acting Department of Health Secretary Dr. David R. Scrase said in a prepared statement. “While the risk for most people remains low, anyone who has close contact with someone with monkeypox is at risk of infection, which makes this a public health concern for all of us.”

The disease usually begins with flu-like symptoms about 21 days after exposure. Infection then progresses to rash or sores, often on the hands, feet, chest, face or genitals. Most infections last 2-4 weeks, and a person is no longer contagious after the scabs have fallen off and a new layer of skin has formed.

The CDC’s website says that early data shows gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men make up a high number of cases. But the agency said that anyone who has had close-contact with someone with monkeypox is at risk.

The virus can spread through close contact, including skin-to-skin contact or kissing, according to the DOH.