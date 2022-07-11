 Frontier Airlines says it lacks the votes for Spirit merger - Albuquerque Journal

Frontier Airlines says it lacks the votes for Spirit merger

By David Koenig / Associated Press

Frontier Airlines, facing likely defeat in its bid to merge with Spirit Airlines, says it is done with a bidding war and is asking for another delay in a shareholder vote on the deal.

Frontier CEO Barry Biffle said in a letter made public Monday that his airline is “very far” from winning approval by Spirit shareholders, who are weighing a higher-priced buyout offer from JetBlue Airways.

A shareholder vote at Spirit, already postponed three times, is scheduled for Friday.

Spirit’s board has stood behind a February deal it struck with Frontier to join the two discount airlines.

“However, we still remain very far from obtaining approval from Spirit stockholders based on the proxy data we received as of July 8,” Biffle said to Spirit CEO Ted Christie and General Counsel Thomas Canfield.

The vote scheduled for July 8, last Friday, was postponed the evening before, but Frontier and Spirit knew from proxy data how investors were voting. Spirit’s largest shareholders have declined to comment.

Biffle said that if Spirit’s board changes its mind and supports the JetBlue bid, Frontier would waive its right to match the offer. He said Frontier has already submitted its best and final offer.

The Frontier CEO asked for another delay in the vote, until July 27, if the merger plan still lacks the votes for approval by Friday so that Frontier can have more time to lobby Spirit shareholders.

Neither Spirit nor JetBlue commented immediately on Biffle’s letter, which was dated Sunday.

Frontier is offering Spirit shareholders $4.13 in cash and about 1.9 shares of Frontier for every share of Spirit, or less than $2.7 billion at Frontier’s closing price Monday, even with a rally that has seen Frontier climb 31% since hitting a 52-week low in mid-May. Spirit shareholders would own 48.5% of the combined airline.

JetBlue is offering $33.50 per share in cash, and up to $34.15 per share — or about $3.7 billion — including a ticking fee to cover a delay in closing the purchase.

Since Spirit first rebuffed JetBlue in April, the two have exchanged accusations of misinformation and bad-faith bargaining. They have resumed talks, however, and last week JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said he was ” encouraged by our discussions with Spirit.”

Home » Business » Money » Frontier Airlines says it lacks the votes for Spirit merger

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Wall Street ends winning week with mixed close on ...
Money
Wall Street capped a winning week ... Wall Street capped a winning week with a sputtering finish Friday, as stocks waffled following a stronger-than-expected report on the U.S. jobs market. The ...
2
Asian markets follow Wall St higher as recession fears ...
Money
Asian stock markets followed Wall Street ... Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Friday after two Federal Reserve officials said the U.S. economy might avoid a recession and news reports ...
3
With US dollar nearly equal to euro, impact is ...
Money
The U.S. dollar has been surging ... The U.S. dollar has been surging so much that it's nearly equal in value to the euro for the first time in 20 years. ...
4
Asian stocks higher after Fed says rate hikes may ...
Money
Asian stock markets gained Thursday after ... Asian stock markets gained Thursday after the Federal Reserve said higher U.S. interest rates might be needed to cool inflation. Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney ...
5
Find the silver lining in Wall Street turmoil
ABQnews Seeker
The U.S. stock market is having ... The U.S. stock market is having a bad year. It may turn around before year-end, but ...
6
Wall Street closes higher but still ends week in ...
Money
Stocks on Wall Street shook off ... Stocks on Wall Street shook off a downbeat start and ended broadly higher Friday, though the rebound was not enough to erase their losses ...
7
Spirit's delay allows airline bidding war time to play ...
Money
Shares of Spirit Airlines rose Thursday ... Shares of Spirit Airlines rose Thursday after it postponed a vote for the second time on a proposed merger with Frontier Airlines, allowing for ...
8
Key inflation gauge tracked by the Fed remains a ...
Money
A measure of inflation that is ... A measure of inflation that is closely tracked by the Federal Reserve jumped 6.3% in May from a year earlier, unchanged from its level ...
9
Initial round of rebate checks sent to NM taxpayers
ABQnews Seeker
Relief aims to target inflation, gas ... Relief aims to target inflation, gas prices