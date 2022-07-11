West Side residents asked to limit water use

A 48 inch sewer line collapsed near the intersection of 64th and Hawthorn on Sunday night, causing backups in two businesses and a residence.

Albuquerque/Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority asked West Side Albuquerque residents to limit their water use during the next few days. Crews are currently working on fixing the broken pipe.

The cause of the collapse is suspected to be the age of the pipeline, which dates to 1963, said David Morris, spokesman for the authority.

According to the emergency notice, limiting showering, flushing and dish washing helps reduce water flow, which makes it easier to do the repair.