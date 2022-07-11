 West Side residents asked to limit water use - Albuquerque Journal

West Side residents asked to limit water use

By Raul Flores / Journal Staff Writer

A 48 inch sewer line collapsed near the intersection of 64th and Hawthorn on Sunday night, causing backups in two businesses and a residence.

Albuquerque/Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority asked West Side Albuquerque residents to limit their water use during the next few days. Crews are currently working on fixing the broken pipe.

The cause of the collapse is suspected to be the age of the pipeline, which dates to 1963, said David Morris, spokesman for the authority.

According to the emergency notice, limiting showering, flushing and dish washing helps reduce water flow, which makes it easier to do the repair.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » West Side residents asked to limit water use

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
West Side residents asked to limit water use
ABQnews Seeker
A 48 inch sewer line collapsed ... A 48 inch sewer line collapsed near the intersection of 64th and Hawthorn on Sunday night, causing backups in two businesses and a residence. ...
2
Struggling Latino students should be priority, leaders say
ABQnews Seeker
Latino students should be a federal ... Latino students should be a federal funding priority after they fell behind during the coronavirus pandemic despite making notable educational gains in recent decades, ...
3
Health officials announce first probable monkeypox case in NM
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Department of Health ... The New Mexico Department of Health on Monday announced the state's first probable case of monkeypox, a rare disease caused by a virus that ...
4
Kids capture dreams in Pictures of Hope
ABQnews Seeker
kids who don't have a permanent ... kids who don't have a permanent address to call home and who receive services through the APS Title I McKinney-Vento Homeless Program. Fifteen of ...
5
Goose on the loose: Vegan food truck to open ...
ABQnews Seeker
and soon, to its own brick-and-mortar ... and soon, to its own brick-and-mortar location. Lucky Goose, at 3503 B Central NE, is set to open mid-August. Owners Rafael Guillen and Melissa ...
6
'Blues Clues' live action show to stop in Rio ...
ABQnews Seeker
Blue is coming. The live stage ... Blue is coming. The live stage show based on the animated series, 'Blues Clues & You' will be making a stop on Saturday, Nov. ...
7
Mariachi stamps to be unveiled in ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
The music of mariachi is embedded ... The music of mariachi is embedded in New Mexico culture. On Friday, July 15, the United States Postal Service will premiere the new mariachi ...
8
Small tax burden shouldn’t deter gifting house
ABQnews Seeker
Q: I will gift a rental ... Q: I will gift a rental house to my daughter and her husband. The house is worth about $365,000 with a $62,000 mortgage, but ...
9
Jurors will get case six years after Victoria Martens ...
ABQnews Seeker
Complex details have taken numerous turns ... Complex details have taken numerous turns over the years