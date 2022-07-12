Welcoming immigrants with dignity can avert tragedies

The horrific tragedy discovered in San Antonio, Texas, on the evening of June 27 that left 53 migrants dead is a direct result of egregious and unlawful deterrence policies that have effectively closed the border to Black, Indigenous and Brown asylum-seekers. We must welcome migrants and asylum-seekers with dignity – not only because it is our obligation under international law, but because it is a moral imperative that saves lives.

In a time when conservative politicians across the country are proclaiming and celebrating the “sanctity of life,” they continue to enact xenophobic policies which are directly responsible for the deaths and harm of thousands of asylum seekers. Conservative states such as Texas and Louisiana have successfully challenged the Biden administration’s attempts to lift Title 42 expulsions, and while the Supreme Court ruling last week cleared the Biden administration’s authority to end the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), conservatives continue to litigate and appeal decisions aimed at terrorizing and discriminating against migrants and asylum-seekers at the state and local levels.

These xenophobic policies have created numerous barriers for mostly Black, Indigenous and Brown migrants fleeing from danger from exercising their fundamental human right of seeking asylum in the United States. In turn, they are left to take desperate measures to protect themselves and their families, pushing them to seek dangerous alternatives to enter into U.S. territory. The semi truck tragedy that was discovered in San Antonio … is a prime example.

Unfortunately, the tragedy in Texas is only one in a long history of preventable tragedies caused by deterring asylum policies. This past May, 11 Haitian asylum-seekers lost their lives when their ship capsized while seeking safety on U.S. shores. Just in San Antonio alone, there have been several similar tragedies in recent years, like in July of 2017 when eight migrants were found dead in a trailer in a Walmart parking lot, with two more migrants dying later in hospitals. Almost a year later in June of 2018, 54 migrants were found in a similar-sized trailer, thankfully with no casualties but deeply traumatized.

These tragedies are preventable.

We call on the Biden administration to take immediate action to restore our country’s asylum system by following through with ending the notorious Remain in Mexico policy and terminating the use of Title 42. We must also call out the racist and xenophobic policies directly responsible for this tragedy and demand immediate action in the form of meaningful accountability, as well as support and reparations for the families of the victims of this accident. It was not the heat, lack of ventilation, or lack of water that killed 53 migrants and asylum seekers this past week – U.S. immigration law and unlawful deterrence policies killed 53 migrants and asylum seekers, amongst the thousands of others who have perished or been harmed over the past several years due to these policies.