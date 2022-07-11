 Sheriff's Office: Boy, 11, fatally stabbed in southern NM - Albuquerque Journal

Sheriff’s Office: Boy, 11, fatally stabbed in southern NM

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

An 11-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Hobbs early Sunday morning, and no arrests have been made.

The Lea County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday that deputies were called to a reported stabbing on the 3900 block of N. Dal Paso Street shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Bruce Johnson Jr., 11, and Mary Johnson, 49, each had been stabbed multiple times. Bruce Johnson Jr., was transported to Covenant Health Hospital in Hobbs, where he died. Mary Johnson was flown to a hospital in Lubbock, Texas, where she remained in critical condition on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The office said the potential witnesses have been interviewed but no arrests have been made. Sheriff’s office officials asked that anyone with information about the case call the office’s Criminal Investigation Division at 575-396-3611.

