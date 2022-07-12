Shigella claims another zoo primate

The shigella bacterial outbreak that took the lives of three siamangs and a western lowland gorilla within the last year has claimed another victim.

Thunder, a 22-year-old male chimpanzee, died on Saturday from complications of a shigella bacteria infection, zoo officials announced on Monday.

Thunder began showing signs of gastrointestinal illness in early July, and fecal samples from the chimpanzee troop tested positive for shigella, said ABQ BioPark Associate Director Bob Lee. Thunder “actively ate, drank and took medication during his illness,” and he intermittently appeared to respond positively to the treatment. Even though staff was hopeful he’d recover, Thunder suddenly declined on Saturday and died.

There are currently eight chimpanzees that are part of the BioPark Zoo’s chimpanzee troop. All are being monitored for shigella, but only Thunder exhibited symptoms, Lee said.

“Why this came back with him, we’re not sure, but it’s the same shigella strain as before, so there’s some thinking that one of the primates may have been carrying it asymptomatically, or that he (Thunder) may have been carrying it,” Lee said.

There is no indication that Thunder’s death signals another shigella outbreak, he said.

Zoo staff continues to use the personal protective equipment and sanitizing protocols put in place when the first cases of shigella began to appear last August, Lee said. In addition, zoo staff working with the primates do not go from one primate enclosure to another as an added measure to prevent spread.

The shigella bacteria affects humans as well as primates. The bacteria is found in the fecal matter of infected individuals and transmission is via the fecal-oral route. It is commonly passed along in contaminated food or water, or by contact with contaminated surfaces.

Symptoms can include fever, bloody diarrhea, severe stomach cramping or tenderness and dehydration.

Thunder and his twin sister, Rainy, were born at a medical lab during a thunderstorm and came to the BioPark Zoo in March 2002, along with a separate family group of eight chimps from the same lab, zoo officials said in a news release.

Because they came without their mother, the twins were raised by BioPark staff. When they were old enough, they were integrated into the larger family group. The BioPark’s chimpanzee exhibit provided the group with access to grass, a pool and a large and stimulating outdoor space for the first time.

According to zoo manager Lynn Tupa, Thunder formed strong social relationships with the other chimpanzees.

“We have been lucky to watch him grow from a youngster to a developing leader and protector of the troop. He was known among staff and guests for his curiosity and mischievous nature,” she said.