Combat Notes: Austin Trout’s long boxing career takes him to Germany

By Rick Wright / Journal Staff Writer

Austin Trout, left, battles Jermall Charlo in May 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Trout, a Mayfield High School graduate, is scheduled to face Florin Cardos on Friday in Wuppertal, Germany. (John Locher/Associated Press)

Las Cruces boxer Austin Trout is scheduled to fight for the first time in 2022, and for the first time in Europe, on Friday.

Trout (34-5-2, 18 knockouts), the former WBA junior middleweight champion, is matched against Florin Cardos (21-3, nine KOs) in a scheduled eight-round bout in Wuppertal, Germany.

The card, staged by German promoter Karim Akkar, will be streamed on Fite.tv pay-per-view. The streaming is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. MDT, owing to the eight-hour time difference.

Trout now lives and trains in Houston, where he and his wife, Taylor, bought a house earlier this year. Born in El Paso, he has lived in Las Cruces for most of his 36 years. He’s a Mayfield High School graduate and attended New Mexico State University.

Cardos, a 34-year-old native of Romania, trains in London. While his record is impressive, he hasn’t faced nearly the quality of opposition that Trout has. All five of Trout’s losses have come against fighters who are or have been world champions like himself.

Trout won the WBA title in 2011, defeating Rigoberto Alvarez by unanimous decision, and successfully defended four times before losing the belt to Canelo Alvarez, Rigoberto’s younger brother, two years later.

After losing three of four fights between May 2016 and June 2018, Trout is 3-0-1 since then.

Having signed with Akkar’s Legacy Sports Management (no connection to Albuquerque’s Legacy Promotions), Trout defeated Mexico’s Alejandro Davila by unanimous decision in August in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. A second fight in Dubai, scheduled for March, fell through.

Trout is well-traveled, having fought three times in Mexico as a professional as well as in Dubai.

He fought as an amateur in Jeju, South Korea.

He traveled to Athens as an Olympic alternate in 2004 but did not have an official bout there.

BARE KNUCKLES FOR DODSON: Albuquerque MMA fighter John Dodson is scheduled to make his bare-knuckle fighting debut on Aug. 27 at the Rio Rancho Events Center.

Dodson’s fight against fellow MMA veteran Ryan Benoit is part of a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship card — the first sanctioned bare-knuckle card to be staged in New Mexico, though isolated bare-knuckle bouts on pro boxing cards have taken place.

Dodson is 21-13 as an MMA fighter, Benoit 10-8.

In November, Benoit drew a 10-month suspension — retroactive to last July 31 — after testing positive for a banned sleep-apnea product. He was released by the UFC after his loss that night to Zarrukh Adashev.

Dodson, 37, was released by the UFC after a long and colorful career with that organization — he twice fought for the UFC flyweight title — after his August 2020 loss to Merab Dvalishvili. He’s 1-1 in the cage since, losing by unanimous decision to Cody Gibson and defeating Francisco Rivera Jr. by the same route on XMMA cards.

AMATEUR BOXING: Six New Mexicans, headed by elite women’s 139-pounder Sharahya Moreu of Albuquerque and multi-time national champion Joscelyn Olayo-Muñoz of Las Cruces, are listed as participating in this week’s USA Boxing National Junior Olympics and Summer Festival in Wichita, Kansas.

The competition began Monday and ends Saturday.

Olayo-Muñoz is entered in the Intermediate Female 101-pound class.

Joining them are Yoruba Moreu Jr. (119 Youth Male), Sharahya’s younger brother; Las Vegas’ Kaleb Medina (131 Youth Male); Las Cruces’ Victoria McAuliffe (119 Junior Female); and Albuquerque’s Jorge Villaruel (114 Junior Male).

On Monday, Sharahya Moreu lost by split (3-2) decision to Colorado’s Heather Cirka. Villaruel lost his opening match by unanimous decision to Florida’s Damian Lora.

