Lardon vying for 5th senior section title

By Journal staff and wire reports

Brad Lardon, the director of golf operations at The Club at Las Campanas, shot 7-under par-65 at Twin Warriors Golf Club in the first round of the Sun Country Senior PGA Professional Championship. (Photo Courtesy of Sun Country Golf House)

The winner and runner-up of the Sun Country Senior Professional Championship at Twin Warriors Golf Club will get to return to the Santa Ana Pueblo in October, when the national event will be played at Twin Warriors and Santa Ana Golf Clubs.

Brad Lardon, the director of golf operations at The Club at Las Campanas in Santa Fe, is poised to grab one of those two spots.

On Monday, he shot 7-under par-65 in the first round at Twin Warriors to grab a five-shot lead ahead of Steve Manning of Los Altos Golf Course.

Lardon, who had six years on the PGA Tour throughout various points of his life, will be playing for his fifth Sun Country Senior PGA Professional Championship on Tuesday at Twin Warriors.

In the opening round, he collected eight birdies with one bogey on the par-4 No. 14.

Lardon is no stranger to major events. He will be vying to qualify for his eighth senior major event.

Lardon has played in five majors, including three PGA Championships and two U.S. Opens.

At the 2002 U.S. Open at Bethpage Black, he made the cut and finished 58th. In 2019, he told the Journal that the performance was special for him because he grew up in New York and played at Bethpage as a teenager before moving to Texas.

He is in his sixth year at Las Campanas.

Scott Gates, the defending champion from the Canyon Club, is tied for third after shooting even to match Kevin Amhaus, the director of GolfTEC in Albuquerque.

The Canyon Club’s Don Yrene, Ladera’s Bill Harvey and Carlton Blewett of Roswell Country Club each shot 1-over.

Lardon, Manning and Gates are scheduled to tee off on No. 1 at 8:50 a.m.

Twin Warriors and Santa Ana Golf Clubs will host the Senior PGA Professional Championship Oct. 13-16.

The event features a 264-player field of 50-and-over PGA Professionals from across the nation, with the low 35 scorers earning a berth in the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship to be contested at PGA Frisco in Frisco, Texas, May 23-28.

RESULTS

