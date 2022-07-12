APD detective alleges retaliation for reporting rights violation

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

An Albuquerque Police Department detective alleges in a whistleblower lawsuit that investigators violated the constitutional rights of a man charged in the 2019 shooting death of Jacqueline Vigil.

The lawsuit alleges APD investigators who questioned Luis Talamantes-Romero in San Antonio, Texas, ignored his repeated requests for an attorney and failed to inform him of his constitutional rights.

APD detective Jessie Carter alleges in the lawsuit that APD retaliated against him after he reported the alleged violations to the District Attorney’s Office and an APD supervisor.

Carter was suspended for four days in 2021 after an internal affairs investigation into a botched identification that resulted in an innocent 17-year-old girl being charged with murder and jailed for six days in 2019.

Talamantes-Romero, 34, was arrested in August 2020 by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and later charged in Albuquerque with first-degree murder in Vigil’s killing. A trial has not been scheduled in the case.

Vigil, the 55-year-old mother of two New Mexico State Police officers, was shot to death Nov. 19, 2019, in the front seat of her car in the driveway of her West Side home. Vigil was on her way to the gym when she was fatally shot.

Three APD investigators traveled to San Antonio to interview Talamantes-Romero in August 2020, shortly after his arrest, according to the suit.

Carter alleges he listened to an audio recording of that interview in late 2020 at the request of the 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Talamantes-Romero asked five times for an attorney during the interrogation but each time was ignored by the officers, the suit alleges. The officers also failed to read Talamantes-Romero his Miranda rights, it alleges.

The suit also alleges APD sent the District Attorney’s Office a final case report that excluded APD’s interrogation of Talamantes-Romero in San Antonio.

APD “failed to submit a truthful Final Police Case Report to the DA’s Office which would include the potential, if not certain, exculpatory evidence,” the suit states.

APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment.

Talamantes-Romero’s attorney, Kathleen Rhinehart, declined to comment Monday on the suit.

Carter’s attorneys, Donald Gilpin and Christopher Machin, did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment.

After hearing the audio recording, Carter told the District Attorney’s Office and an APD acting commander that APD officers may have violated Talamantes-Romero’s constitutional rights.

Shortly afterward, Carter was removed as a homicide detective and reassigned to a U.S. Marshals Service task force, the suit alleges.

Carter also alleges APD sent him a “target letter” in connection with an investigation he had been involved in a year earlier. As a result of that investigation, Carter was notified in September 2021 that he would be suspended for 32 hours.

The lawsuit alleges APD took those action in retaliation against him in violation of the state’s Whistleblower Protection Act.

The suit, which identifies the city of Albuquerque as the defendant, seeks unspecified financial compensation for lost wages and emotional stress.

Documents obtained earlier this year by the Journal through an Inspection of Public Records Act request show Carter was suspended for 32 hours without pay for the mistaken identity arrest of Gisell Estrada as a murder suspect.

Estrada’s arrest followed the July 10, 2019, robbery and slaying of Calvin Kelly, 21. A suspect in the killing showed Carter the Facebook profile of “Lexi,” and identified her as the mastermind of the crime.

Carter sent two photos from the profile to an Albuquerque High School resource officer. A school administrator identified “Lexi” as Estrada, a student aide, who was arrested on Nov. 8, 2019, on an open count of murder, armed robbery and conspiracy. She was booked into the juvenile detention center.

Five days later, another suspect arrested in Kelly’s homicide told Carter he had arrested “the wrong Lexi,” resulting in Estrada’s release the following day.

The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico subsequently sued the city of Albuquerque over Estrada’s wrongful imprisonment.

Rick Ingram, a former APD homicide sergeant and Carter’s supervisor at the time, was given a letter of reprimand as a result of the investigation.

Both Carter and Ingram subsequently left the homicide unit. Ingram took a position at the Crime Lab and later as a sergeant in the Northeast Command. Carter, who joined APD in 2008, worked as a homicide detective for five years and was lead on a number of homicide cases involving teenagers.