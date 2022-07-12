APD: Two women killed in separate Monday night shootings

Albuquerque police say two women were shot to death in separate shootings that occurred less than two miles away from each other Monday night.

Lt. Ray Del Greco, of the Albuquerque Police Department, said the homicides don’t appear to be connected.

“Although these homicides are close in proximity and time we do not have any information in which these homicides are linked in any way other than both are females,” Del Greco said.

The first homicide was reported just before 10 p.m. near San Pedro and Bell SE. Daren DeAguero, an APD spokesman, said that when officers arrived at the scene they discovered a lifeless female who appeared to have a gunshot wound.

Minutes later, dispatch received a call about another woman who was unresponsive in a vehicle near San Mateo and Grand, DeAguero said. He added that responding officers found a deceased woman inside a vehicle who appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound.

Friends of the victim at the scene of that homicide told the Journal the woman was in her car waiting to pick up a friend who works at a nearby massage parlor when someone fired multiple shots at the vehicle, killing her.

APD’s violent crimes unit is investigating the deaths, the city’s 68th and 69th homicides of the year.

