 APS hosts job fair - Albuquerque Journal

APS hosts job fair

By Journal Staff Report

APS Berna Facio Professional Development Complex (Courtesy of AIA Albuquerque)

Albuquerque Public Schools will be hosting a job fair aimed at bolstering its numbers of school support staff.

In a Tuesday news release, the district said it needs nurses, IT techs, educational assistants, bus drivers, custodians, food service workers, maintenance workers, coaches and substitute teachers

The district will hold the job fair at its professional development complex at 3315 Louisiana Blvd. NE on Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m. The job fair will follow an internal “Transfer Expofrom 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

It asked interested people to bring copies of their resumes and to “dress to impress,” because jobs could be offered on the spot. Anyone who wants more information can contact APS’ recruiting team at recruitment@aps.edu or 505-889-4893.

