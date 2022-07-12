APS hosts job fair

Albuquerque Public Schools will be hosting a job fair aimed at bolstering its numbers of school support staff.

In a Tuesday news release, the district said it needs nurses, IT techs, educational assistants, bus drivers, custodians, food service workers, maintenance workers, coaches and substitute teachers.

The district will hold the job fair at its professional development complex at 3315 Louisiana Blvd. NE on Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m. The job fair will follow an internal “Transfer Expo” from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

It asked interested people to bring copies of their resumes and to “dress to impress,” because jobs could be offered on the spot. Anyone who wants more information can contact APS’ recruiting team at recruitment@aps.edu or 505-889-4893.