Woman charged in connection with June homicide

Detectives have charged a woman with armed robbery in the death of a man found fatally shot outside a gas station last month on the West Side.

Gloria Sanchez, 19, is charged with armed robbery and conspiracy in the June 16 death of Timothy Johnson Jr. 23.

Deputies had responded to a shooting at a Circle K on Coors and Gun Club SW and found Johnson injured with a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s spokesman deputy Ramon Martinez said Sanchez is not charged with murder but “but criminal charges of co-conspirators are expected to follow.”