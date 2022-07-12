 Albertsons raises $31,300 for food bank - Albuquerque Journal

Albertsons raises $31,300 for food bank

By ABQJournal News Staff

Roadrunner Food Bank on Monday received a check for more than $31,300 from Albertsons Market, collected during a recent statewide donate-at-the-register fundraising campaign.

“We thank Albertsons and their customers for this annual campaign and their ongoing support, especially during the summer when hunger is higher for families with children,” said Roadrunner spokeswoman Sonya Warwick. “Inflation is impacting not just the food that the food bank obtains, but also the people we serve.”

More than 70,000 hungry people receive food each week supplied by Roadrunner and its network of 500 member partners, including food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, schools, and senior centers.

“We know just how much these funds mean to the organizations who fight hunger and the families they serve, said Travis Chaney, regional vice president for Albertsons Market/The United Family. “I am thankful to our team and community for their incredible support of Roadrunner’s mission.”

