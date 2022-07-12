 NM filmmaker crowdfunding for upcoming miniseries - Albuquerque Journal

NM filmmaker crowdfunding for upcoming miniseries

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

New Mexico-based filmmaker Zacciah River Hanson is planning an upcoming eight-part miniseries called “When We Walk.” (Courtesy of Zacciah River Hanson)

Zacciah River Hanson embraces death as a part of life.

With that said, people are terrified of it and it’s a hard thing to watch for Hanson.

“I could never understand the fear myself,” he says.

This is the impetus behind the New Mexican’s latest film project, “When We Walk: Sophie A Story of Life and Death.”

Hanson says while there is a single overlapping arc, every episode will introduce new characters under diverse circumstances and unique struggles.

“The overall arch follows the character of Death as he meets and guides each of these individuals at different stages of their lives,” he says. “The beauty of this project is that as it continues, it can be molded to represent and shine light on many different kinds of people, perspectives and cultures from all across the world.”

Hanson says the other motivator in creating the planned series is that he wanted to expand the storytelling when it comes to the subject matter.

New Mexico-based filmmaker Zacciah River Hanson is planning an upcoming eight-part miniseries called “When We Walk.” (Courtesy of Zacciah River Hanson)

“It was written as a short film,” he says of the script. “Then I realized that I can touch on more perspectives and different cultures. I love the concept and I continued to build on it.”

Hanson began writing in July 2021 as he was recovering from an injury he had on another set.

“I sat down and wrote it,” he says. “It become personal and emotional. I hope that I can give this to other people a some form of reassurance and hope. I watch so many people concerned with so many things. The moment that truly inspired this story was years ago was an accident I was involved in on the highway. In that moment, I truly believed I was about to die. It was not a terrifying thought, my life did not flash before me, and I didn’t shut my eyes. All I remember thinking is, ‘I’ve done everything I can. That’s enough.’ ”

Hanson grew up in Santa Fe and was exposed to a wealth of art, as well as life on a farm.

The last 15 years of his life has been training and working as a dancer, actor, stunt man and writer.

“Creating stories is now something I have fallen in love with and wish to share with everyone,” he says. “Growing up on a farm around animals, (death) always seemed like a normal thing.

Hanson is preparing to film the pilot episode at the end of July in New Mexico. He is currently running a crowdfunding campaign, which ends on July 28.

He has put together a New Mexican heavy cast and crew for the project. Candice Neu, owner of Katharsis Media, is slated to direct.

“When I have my production meetings, I try to include everyone,” he says. “We have an opportunity to create our own stories. I’m still trying to build a community around me that will help make this happen.”

SEND ME YOUR TIPS: If you know of a movie filming in the state, or are curious about one, email film@ABQjournal.com. Follow me on Twitter @agomezART.

How to help
Visit kickstarter.com/projects/zacciahriverhanson-7/when-we-walk-sophie-a-story-of-life-and-death?ref=discovery_location, to help Zacciah River Hanson’s upcoming project.

Home » Blogs » NM filmmaker crowdfunding for upcoming miniseries

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
NM filmmaker crowdfunding for upcoming miniseries
Blogs
Zacciah River Hanson embraces death as ... Zacciah River Hanson embraces death as a part of life. With that said, people are terrified of it and it's a hard thing to ...
2
Almost $25,000 and a garbage truck of bagels
ABQnews Seeker
ABQ breaks down costs of cleaning ... ABQ breaks down costs of cleaning up Coronado Park every other week
3
Rick Wright: MMA guru Jackson gets it about Title ...
Boxing/MMA
What does one of the world's ... What does one of the world's most recognized mixed martial arts coaches think of the impact of Title IX? You might be surprised.
4
Couple travels Route 66 for 'Great Muslim American Road ...
Blogs
The second episode airs at 9 ... The second episode airs at 9 p.m. Monday, July 12, on New Mexico PBS, and it features the couple traveling along Route 66 from ...
5
I gave, gained a memory as wedding officiant
ABQnews Seeker
Despite the bride suffering an injury, ... Despite the bride suffering an injury, love found a way
6
'Doula' coming to all major digital platforms
Blogs
Cheryl Nichols is at the helm ... Cheryl Nichols is at the helm as director, meanwhile Arron Shiver not only wrote the script, but acts in the film as well.
7
Burn notice
Arts
In two years, the 100th anniversary ... In two years, the 100th anniversary of Zozobra will take place.Hutton Broadcasting ann ...
8
NMFOG seeking Dixon Award nominations
ABQnews Seeker
Nominations are now being accepted for ... Nominations are now being accepted for the 2022 William S. Dixon First Amendment Freedom Award. Sponsored by the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government, ...
9
Bosque Brewing Co. to move into former Toltec location
Blogs
The space will feature about 16 ... The space will feature about 16 taps for Bosque beers, seltzers and cider, as well as a cocktail program featuring New Mexico spirits including ...