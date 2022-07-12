NM filmmaker crowdfunding for upcoming miniseries

Zacciah River Hanson embraces death as a part of life.

With that said, people are terrified of it and it’s a hard thing to watch for Hanson.

“I could never understand the fear myself,” he says.

This is the impetus behind the New Mexican’s latest film project, “When We Walk: Sophie A Story of Life and Death.”

Hanson says while there is a single overlapping arc, every episode will introduce new characters under diverse circumstances and unique struggles.

“The overall arch follows the character of Death as he meets and guides each of these individuals at different stages of their lives,” he says. “The beauty of this project is that as it continues, it can be molded to represent and shine light on many different kinds of people, perspectives and cultures from all across the world.”

Hanson says the other motivator in creating the planned series is that he wanted to expand the storytelling when it comes to the subject matter.

“It was written as a short film,” he says of the script. “Then I realized that I can touch on more perspectives and different cultures. I love the concept and I continued to build on it.”

Hanson began writing in July 2021 as he was recovering from an injury he had on another set.

“I sat down and wrote it,” he says. “It become personal and emotional. I hope that I can give this to other people a some form of reassurance and hope. I watch so many people concerned with so many things. The moment that truly inspired this story was years ago was an accident I was involved in on the highway. In that moment, I truly believed I was about to die. It was not a terrifying thought, my life did not flash before me, and I didn’t shut my eyes. All I remember thinking is, ‘I’ve done everything I can. That’s enough.’ ”

Hanson grew up in Santa Fe and was exposed to a wealth of art, as well as life on a farm.

The last 15 years of his life has been training and working as a dancer, actor, stunt man and writer.

“Creating stories is now something I have fallen in love with and wish to share with everyone,” he says. “Growing up on a farm around animals, (death) always seemed like a normal thing.

Hanson is preparing to film the pilot episode at the end of July in New Mexico. He is currently running a crowdfunding campaign, which ends on July 28.

He has put together a New Mexican heavy cast and crew for the project. Candice Neu, owner of Katharsis Media, is slated to direct.

“When I have my production meetings, I try to include everyone,” he says. “We have an opportunity to create our own stories. I’m still trying to build a community around me that will help make this happen.”

