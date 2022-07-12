Knowledge leads to safe sleep practices

Q: I just had a baby girl and am wondering what is the safest way for her to sleep? I am nervous after hearing about SUID and SIDS and need more information.

A: SUID is when an infant dies suddenly and unexpectedly, and the cause of death may be known or unknown. This includes the category of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), when an infant dies suddenly and from no known cause.

An infant death is categorized as SUID if it can be determined that the child died from suffocation or asphyxiation, entrapment, heart problems, trauma (both unintentional and child abuse), infection, metabolic disease, or an ingestion.

This determination is made after a thorough investigation that includes an autopsy, evaluating the medical and clinical history, and investigation of the scene. If, after this very thorough evaluation, no cause of death is identified, then the death is determined to be from SIDS.

SIDS is the leading cause of death in U.S. infants between the ages of 1 month and 1 year, and is the third leading cause of death overall in kids less than 1 year of age behind prematurity and congenital abnormalities.

In 2020, there were 1,389 deaths from SIDS. Many of these deaths were due to unsafe sleep environments.

Since the launch of the Safe to Sleep Campaign in 1994 by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), SIDS Alliance (now First Candle), and National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD), the annual rate of death from SIDS has decreased by more than half. The aim of this campaign is to increase family and medical provider knowledge and awareness around preventing SIDS deaths through ensuring safe sleep environments and practices.

The following recommendations apply to infants during their first year of life:

• Place your baby on her back to sleep for every sleep. Side and tummy sleeping are not safe, even in babies who spit up frequently. If your baby rolls over to her stomach on her own and can roll from her back-to-stomach, and stomach-to-back, she may be left in that position. Stop swaddling her for sleep once she is trying to roll over.

• Always place your baby on a firm sleep surface that is clear of soft objects and loose bedding. Cribs, bassinets, portable cribs and play yards are all acceptable sleep surfaces if they conform to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) standards. Stuffed animals, crib bumpers, quilts, pillows, comforters, sheepskins, and loose bedding are not recommended as they can obstruct an infant’s nose and mouth causing entrapment, suffocation or SIDS.

• Place her to sleep in your room, on a separate sleep surface that is close to your bed, for the first 6 months of life.

• Do not use sleep positioners, wedges, specialized sleep surfaces, or in-bed sleepers as there is insufficient evidence to support that they are safe. Do not allow her to sleep on or in products that are not meant for sleep such as Boppy pillows, Dock-a-Tots, swings or bouncers. If you need to elevate the head of her bed due to problems with reflux, elevate it less than 10 degrees.

Also, the use of cardiorespiratory monitors is not routinely recommended as they have not been shown to decrease the risk of SIDS. For information about the safety and recommendations for use of specific products, visit cpsc.gov.

• Avoid overheating of your baby as this can increase the risk of SIDS. Make sure the room is a comfortable temperature and you may dress her in an extra layer, avoiding over-bundling and covering her head or face. Hats are not necessary and may be unsafe.

• Avoid smoke exposure and use of alcohol and drugs during and after pregnancy. Use of these substances can increase the risk of SIDS. Additionally, it is important to not allow anyone to smoke near your baby or in rooms or vehicles where she may spend time as secondhand smoke can cause an increase in risk.

• Offering a pacifier for sleep may lower the risk of SIDS. Do not feel like she must take a pacifier as some babies do not like to use them. Additionally, if you are breast feeding your baby, wait until she is latching well and you feel you both are comfortable and proficient at breast feeding before initiating pacifier use.

• Breastfeeding and regular prenatal care have been linked with lower rates of SIDS, as well.

Melissa Mason is a general pediatrician with Journey Pediatrics in Albuquerque. Please send your questions to melissaemason@gmail.com.