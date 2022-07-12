 'Saul,' 'Stranger Things' get total of 20 Emmy nods - Albuquerque Journal

‘Saul,’ ‘Stranger Things’ get total of 20 Emmy nods

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler, Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman in “Better Call Saul.” The two actors received Emmy nominations on Tuesday. (Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television)

Twenty. That’s the total number of Emmy nominations that “Better Call Saul” and “Stranger Things” picked up on Tuesday.

The two projects — “Saul” with seven nominations, “Stranger Things” with 13 — both filmed in New Mexico.

HBO’s “Succession” was the overall leader with 25 nominations, while “Ted Lasso” got 20 bids and tied with “The White Lotus.”

The sixth and final season of “Better Call Saul” is currently airing the second half of the season.

Rhea Seehorn, who plays Kim Wexler on the series, received her first nomination for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Seehorn was also nominated for the animated show, “Cooper’s Bar,” for Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series.

Co-star Bob Odenkirk was nominated for the fifth time for Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role of Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman.

“I am thrilled beyond words for this nomination. Yes, I’ve been nominated in this category before, but this is particularly special because of the intense experience of this final season of Saul shooting, the amazing writing as Jimmy/Saul becomes yet ANOTHER iteration of himself, the wonderful work by my castmates, our amazing guest cast, and just the density of feelings in front of camera and behind in a momentous year,” Odenkirk said. “I am especially thrilled for my scene partner and friend Rhea Seehorn whose outstanding, wonderful, multi-facted performance is rightly being celebrated. This show is one-of-a-kind and I’ll treasure each of these high points, there have been so many, and I’m thankful for everything.”

Odenkirk then took to Twitter where he continues to recognize Seehorn’s work.”

“Hard to express how thrilled and pleased I am the Rhea has been nominated. It’s the capper on a great morning. Thanks everyone for the good vibes this whole year,” Odenkirk said.

The AMC series is also nominated for drama series, where it will square off with “Euphoria,” “Ozark,” “Severance, ” Squid Game,” Stranger Things,” “Succession” and “Yellowjackets.”

“Better Call Saul” picked up four more nominations for Outstanding Music supervision, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (one hour), Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (one hour) and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series.

While “Stranger Things” didn’t pick up any acting nominations, the bids came behind-the-scenes, including production design, casting, costumes, single-camera picture editing, hairstyling, makeup, music supervision, sound editing, sound mixing, visual effects, stunt coordination and stunt performance.

From left, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, and Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in “Stranger Things.” The series picked up 13 Emmy nominations. (Courtesy of Netflix)
